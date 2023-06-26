WWE Raw Results (6/26): Keller’s report with analysis of Rousey vs. Gonzalez, Dominik addresses Cody, Seth updates his health

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 26, 2023

SAVANNAH, GA. AT ENMARKET ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video package of interactions between Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes.

-Dominik and Ripley stood in the ring. Dom tried to talk, but fans overwhelmed hi with boos. When Ripley said Cody’s momentum has been slowing down lately, and at Money in the Bank, Dominik will put a complete stop to it, Cody’s music played. Cody walked out, of course in a suit and tie. They cut to fans singing his song. Kevin Patrick hyped Money in the Bank, noting it starts at 3 ET on Saturday afternoon. Cody said he thinks know what Dominik was trying to do. He welcomed Georgia to Monday Night Raw. Ripley accused Cody of bullying “my Dom Dom.” Dominik tried to talk, but was booed so loud, he whispered to Ripley what to say. She said at MITB, Dom says he will show Cody how dangerous he is.

Cody quoted “The Cat in the Hat.” When he revealed that, fans laughed. He said he’s quoting a children’s book because Dom is “a scared little boy.” Dom heard enough and dropped to the floor. Ripley followed. Cody said Damian Priest doesn’t run from him. He told Dominik, “Come on, show me something.” Cody said he’d give Dom a free shot. “Let’s do this here and now!” he said. Fans cheered. Dom turned and walked back to the ring. He jumped onto the ring apron and looked at Cody, but then jumped down and walked toward the back again.

Cody said he can see Dominik leaving. He said the cheap shots have proven to be effective. He said at MITB, Dom will be stepping into an entirely different body of water. He said he wants to find out if he’s even half the man his father is. “Or if you’re just mami’s little boy.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Cody plays well off of Dominik and Ripley. The crowd heat for Dom and Ripley makes for great TV. It’s just fun seeing

-They cut to Patrick and Corey Graves at ringside who reacted to that segment, and then shifted to commenting on clips of the Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match last week with Ricochet involved.

-Nakamura made his ring entrance next. [c]

(1) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. RICOCHET

The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Bronson Reed was sitting at ringside, sending over-the-top signals he wasn’t going to interfere and was just going to watch. The announcers talked about the men’s MITB match on Saturday. When Nakamura and Ricochet battled at ringside at 2:00, Bronson stood and got in Nakamura’s face. Nakamura blocked a Ricochet kick and then handed his boot to Bronson. Ricochet then landed an enzuigiri. Nakamura high round kicked Bronson next. Back in the ring, Ricochet and Nakamura went back at it. When Bronson stood on the ring apron, Nakamura slidekicked him. Bronson jumped back onto the ring apron. He threw a fit and tossed aside the ringside steps before leaving. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

Ricochet landed a shooting star press for a near fall. Later, Ricochet ducked a nakamura kick and hit a flurry of moves concluding with a shooting star press off the top rope for the clean win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action start to finish. Largely an excuse to talk more about the men’s MITB match.)

-A clip aired of the Imperium attack on Matt Riddle last week.

-An interview from earlier in the day conducted by Bryon Saxton aired with Riddle saying he planned to challenge Gunther to an Intercontinental Title match at MITB.

-Live, Saxton asked Riddle if he was wise to challenge Gunther to a match in just five days with an injured ankle. As Riddle expressed confidence in his condition, Ludwig Kaiser interrupted and asked Riddle what makes him think he can compete with Gunther. Riddle said he beat him last week. Kaiser said that will never happen again. Kaiser then attacked Riddle and grounded him. Gunther walked in and yelled, “Challenge accepted!” Gunther then stomped on Riddle’s sore ankle. Riddle moaned in pain as they cut to a break. [c]

-A commercial aired for the Usos vs. Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns match at MITB.

-Dom and Ripley approached Adam Pearce. Dom said he was embarrassed by Cody, so he wants a match tonight to show him what he has in store for him at MITB. Dom said he has an opponent for Cody in mind. Pearce asked who that is. Ripley whispered something to Dom, then told Peace, “We’ll get back to you.”

-They went to Graves and Patrick who hyped the MITB match. they threw to a video package on the history of the MITB matches tied in with images of London.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was fun and well done, in the same way that the Royal Rumble statistics videos are a cool mix of old clips and key numbers.)

-Ronda Rousey made her ring entrance accompanied by Shayna Baszler. [c]

(2) RONDA ROUSEY (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Liv Morgan)

Rodriguez and Morgan made their entrance. (What is Liv laughing about all time? Her entrance demeanor is so cringy.) The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. Rousey side-stepped. charging Rodriguez and kicked her. She then quickly applied a guillotine Rodriguez powered out with a vertical suplex. Rousey applied an anklelock seconds later, but Rodriguez powered out. Rousey applied a hanging armbar. Rodriguez again powered out and then tossed Rousey across the ring with a fallaway slam. Baszler pulled Rousey out of the path of an elbow drop by Rodriguez. Morgan then leaped off the ringside steps and tackled Baszler. Rousey rolled up a distracted Rodriguez for the sudden three count.

WINNER: Rousey in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was just stupid-short. Seriously, it’s Ronda Rousey. Have her fill more TV time and give Rodriguez more time to work with her in the ring.)

-A vignette aired with Finn Balor who said the Balor of the past who Seth Rollins beat is dead and the new version is much worse. Clips aired of Balor beating Seth despite the bucklebomb injury he suffered at ringside during the match. He said he was Universal Champion for 22 hours. He said he was forced to relinquish his title and Seth laughed in his faec. He said he’ll never forget that. He said after seven long years, he’s taking it all back and it’ll be a bitter pill for Seth to swallow.

(Keller’s Analysis: I still contend they are getting a lot more out of a Seth vs. Balor match than I anticipated given the type of effort they’ve put into the build with a focus on their match seven years ago. I doubt many think Balor will win, but it just feels like a bigger deal because of how they’re framed it and built it.)

-They showed Seth Rollins backstage walking toward the entrance tunnel. [c]

-Seth’s ring entrance took place.

[HOUR TWO]

-Seth entered the ring and extended his arms as fans sang his song. Seth thanked Carmelo Hayes for having his back at NXT last Tuesday. They showed Hayes in the front row and he said he’s got his back. Seth then rooted for Hayes to beat Baron Corbin tomorrow night on NXT. Seth said he wondered which version of Balor they’d get at MITB and he said that was answered last week. He said Balor “turned my ribs to dust.” Seth said he’s still standing, though. He told Balor he’s still standing, so he encouraged him to come out and finish the job “right now.” Fans sang Seth’s song. Seth said he wished that drew Balor to the ring, but he knows it won’t.

He said Balor is the most dangerous he’s ever been and has surrounded himself with the all the right people. He said he’s not 100 percent right now and he won’t be on Saturday. Balor showed up and attacked Seth from the opposite side of the ring from the entrance ramp. He grabbed a chair, but Hayes yanked it away from him. Seth clotheslined Balor over the barricade into the time keeper’s area. Graves said Seth owes Hayes a debt of gratitude for what he just did. Seth was bleeding a little from under his left eye.

(Keller’s Analysis: This seems like it’s about more than just cross-promoting NXT on Raw. It seems like they’re trying to familiarize the larger Raw audience with Hayes for a call-up from NXT to Raw at some point, perhaps with a tag team with Seth and perhaps an eventual feud with Seth. But maybe they’re really aren’t looking that far ahead.)

-A clip aired of Tommaso Ciampa beating Miz last week on Raw.

-Saxton interviewed Ciampa backstage. He asked about last week. Ciampa jumped in and said he spent the last nine months rehabbing after hip surgery. He said Miz didn’t reach out to him at all. “I haven’t heard one peep from Mr. Tiny Balls,” he said. He said it gives one clarity to be left alone with your thoughts for nine months. He asked himself why he was playing second-fiddle to The Miz. He said this time around, he will create his own opportunities.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up from last week and good delivery from Ciampa.)

-They showed Miz walking backstage. [c]

-A clip aired of the Seth-Balor angle earlier.

-Graves and Patrick announced that a Hayes vs. Balor match was just scheduled for later on the show, noting that it’s Hayes’s Raw debut.

-Miz attacked Ciampa from behind as Ciampa made his ring entrance. He tossed him around ringside and kicked him. A “Tiny balls!” chant rang out. Miz patted himself on the back, then went back to punching away at Ciampa. The ref pulled Miz away. Miz returned and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. Graves said it might be the most justified Skull Crushing Finale ever. Miz yelled at Ciampa that he gave him opportunities, then left.

-Backstage, Kaiser told Gunther that it was official that he’d face Riddle in a title defense at MITB. In walked Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Kaiser told them to keep walking. Sami said it seems he doesn’t like it when people just interrupt him. Owens said they have a reason to be there. Kaiser asked what that reason is. Owens asked Sami what that reason is. Sami said it’s due to what they did to iddle. Owens yelled at Kaiser and Gunther. Sami said they want to do something about it. Kaiser said they should be careful what they wish for. Owens started raging. Sami calmed him down. Sami said it took three of them to beat Riddle down. Sami said they should keep the numbers game real simple. Sami challenged Gunther to a one-on-one match. Gunther accepted. Sami clanged his tag belts together. KO did the same.

-Dominik and Ripley made their ring entrance.[c]

-Patrick and Graves plugged the Mick Foley-Undertaker chat about their legendary Hell in a Cell match on the 25th Anniversary.

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

When Tozawa came out, Dom and Ripley smiled. Patrick said the only thing Tozawa and Cody have in common is their hair color. Tozawa head scissored Dominik early and landed a Shining Wizards. “Would this even be an update?” asked Patrick. Tozawa landed a flying elbow. Dom rolled to the floor. Tozawa landed a flip dive through the ropes, knocking Dom down. He threw Dom back into the ring. Tozawa paused to look at Ripley. Dom then knocked Tozawa off balance when he climbed to the top rope. He quickly hit a frog splash for the win.

WINNER: Dominik in under 2:00.

-A vignette aired with The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. They vowed to soon hurt The Alpha Academy.

-Trish Stratus made her ring entrance along with Zoey Stark. The announcers hyped the next segment. [c]

-Women’s MITB Summit: After the break, all the women in the MITB match were in the ring. Graves stood mid-ring and introduced the segment. Bayley jumped in and said she’s going to win, then added that Iyo Sky could win too. Zelina Vega jumped in and said Trish Stratus is a legend, but she’s never been in a MITB match. When she talked about her chances, Bayley cackled and said she doesn’t have a chance. Vega said she will prove all of them wrong when she climbs the ladder and brings the briefcase home to the LWO. She said Santos Escobar will do the same in his match. Bayley and Zelina argued. Stark told them to calm down. Trish said she hears a bunch of little girls arguing. Fans chanted “Becky! Becky!” She said she’s the best and greatest woman to ever enter a MITB match. She said winning is what she does. She said all the women can thank her, after she wins the MITB match, for her letting them be part of such a historic moment.

Trish turned to Becky, which led to another “Becky!” chant. She asked if when it’s all said and done if she’ll be man enough to say thank you. Becky heard enough and punched Trish. Stark attacked Becky. Everyone else started brawling too as Patrick plugged that this is just a taste of what will happen on Saturday. Becky was the last woman standing. She climbed a ladder and pulled down a briefcase and held it in the air as her music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: This gave everyone a chance to assert their thoughts going into the match on Saturday efficiently. Trish is really growing into a solid heel promo. Vega has grown into a scrappy, effective babyface promo.)

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Hayes backstage. He said Seth invited him to Raw and it’s such an honor to be there. He said Seth is a champion he aspires to be like. He said he’ll take care of the Balor problem tonight. He said sometimes you have to take shots to make shots, and tonight he won’t miss.

-Gunther’s ring entrance took place. He was accompanied by Kaiser. [c]

-Backstage, Ripley approached Becky and told her not to even think of cashing in the briefcase if she wins the MITB. Becky said she wants to win the briefcase just to watch her squirm.

(4) GUNTHER (w/Ludwig Kaiser) vs. SAMI ZAYN (w/Kevin Owens)

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Owens joined in on commentary. Gunther grounded Sami with a side headlock early. Fans chanted “Let’s go Sami!” Sami made a comeback at 2:00 and landed some chops. He mounted Gunther in the corner, but paused when he noticed Giovani Vinci making his return on crutches. Gunther then took over and landed a back suplex. They cut to a break as Kaiser greeted Vinci. [c]

Back from the break, Gunther chopped Sami. Sami made a comeback and landed a sunset bomb off the top rope for a near fall. He landed a Blue Thunder Bomb seconds later for another near fall. Sami leaped off the top rope. Gunther chopped him out of mid-air and scored a believable near fall. Gunther dropped a knee on his shoulder and neck, then leaped off the top rope quickly with a splash for another near fall. Gunther looked shock. When Kaiser stepped onto the ring apron to protest to the ref, Owens yanked him down and began punching him. Gunther kicked KO in the face. Sami flipped over the top rope onto Gunther at ringside. He threw Gunther back into the ring. A “Sami! Sami!” chant rang out. Sami gave Gunther an exploder suplex into the corner. He set up a Helluva Kick. Vinci jabbed Sami in the throat as Kaiser distracted the ref. Gunther then gave Sami a powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Gunther in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. I didn’t expect either to be given a clean win over the other in this one given how this was just thrown together as a TV match with the point being escalate a feud, not settle it.)

-As Imperium beat up Sami and KO, Riddle’s music played and he ran to the ring with a taped ankle, limping the whole way, using a crutch as a weapon. KO then gave Kaiser a Stunner.

-They went to Graves and Patrick at ringside. They threw to a highlight video package on Hayes.

-Balor made his ring entrance. [c]

-They went to Chad Gable leading a workout for Otis who was a stationary bike. Maxxine said she was ready for Valhalla even though he hasn’t had a match yet. Gable touted the confidence he has instilled in her. Gable challenged the Raiders and Valhalla to say their threats to their face. Otis said the plan is “pure carnage.” Gable blew a whistle.

-Kelley interviewed Natalya about Ripley attacking her. She said Ripley is at the top of the mountain right now, but the biggest battle for her isn’t in the ring, but rather in her head. She said her fear of losing is second to her fear of quitting. She said she has been broken and battered down, but she is still standing. She called for Ripley to defend against her next week. She said no one can erase what she has achieved in WWE. She was emotional and intense.

-Graves and Patrick plugged the Seth vs. Balor match at MITB.

(5) FINN BALOR vs. CARMELO HAYES

Hayes made his ring entrance. Graves talked about Hayes’s abundance of confidence. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Balor went on the attack early. Hayes made a comeback and they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

As Balor charged at Hayes, Hayes kicked him and quickly followed with a springboard DDT for a near fall. Graves said he’s starting to believe the hype. Balor avoided a dove by Hayes, but Hayes rolled him up for a two count. Balor followed up with a gut-buster and then a running dropkick into the corner. He followed with a top rope Coup de Grace for the clean win.

WINNER: Balor in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: So the bright side is we got a clean finish without a distraction, and it went to the challenger for Seth’s World Title five days before the match, and it’s a good boost for Balor. That said, why have Hayes – the reigning NXT Champion – lose in ten minutes on Raw in an unannounced match when they’re trying to build the NXT brand?)

-Kelley interviewed Kelley backstage. He said he looks forward to the day they’re not talking about Dominik and Ripley. He said he wishes he could sit among the fans and boo him himself because he’s really gotten under his skin. He said it’s a skill. He said at MITB, Dom won’t have Balor, Ripley, or Priest to help him. He said they’ll find out what Dom has. [c]

-A three minute video package aired on the Bloodline Civil War.

-The announcers hyped the full Money in the Bank line-up.

-Cody made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) CODY RHODES vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Priest opened with a side headlock. After some back and forth action, Cody dove through the ropes and tackled Priest. Dom approached Cody. Cody stared at him as Ripley stepped between them. When Cody re-entered the ring, Priest gave him a flatliner. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

Priest was in control after the break. At 11:00 Cody made a comeback and hit a Pedigree mid-ring. Priest rolled to the floor. Graves called it a great decisionn by Priest. Cody leaped off the top rope, but Priest ducked and then kicked Cody and scored a two count. When Cody superkicked Priest, Ripley distracted the ref. Dom grabbed Cody’s boot as he went for a Cody Cutter. Priest then hit Cody with a South of Heaven for a very near fall. Priest set up a Razor’s Edge. Dom stood on the ring apron. Cody slipped out of Priest’s grip and then shoved Priest into Dom. He followed with a Cody Cutter. He pounded his chest and played to the crowd. He then landd the Crossroads for the win.

WINNER: Cody in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid TV main event with Dom playing the role of the pest. There was just enough of an “out” for Priest that it wasn’t a clean win for Cody, yet it also came across as a strong win for Cody since he had to fend off Dom in addition to Priest.)

-Dom hit Cody from behind as he celebrating the win, then he retreated to ringside and joined Ripley and Priest. Cody yelled down at them as Dom said he’d see him at Money in the Bank.

