FREE PODCAST 6/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Should Sting be leaping off ladders? On-site report, Jungle Boy’s first heel promo, Cole-MJF, more (145 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with an evaluation on “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry’s first heel promo. Then they talk with callers about other aspects of the show including Sting’s big risky leap off the ladder that caused an injury. They also talked with on-site correspondents who attended their third AEW event of the week in the area. They close with some emails, and then in the VIP Aftershow, Eric gives his quick thoughts on Forbidden Door.

