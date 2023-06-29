FREE PODCAST 6/28 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (6-28-2018) Keller & Powell discuss WWE’s list of Pop Culture Icons in their press release on the new TV deal, pro wrestling’s creepiest smile, Taker-Foley anniversary (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-28-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net as guest co-host. They evaluate WWE’s list of their Pop-Culture Icons in their press releases on the new TV deals this week. Does Triple H belong? How about the Bellas? Who was left off? Plus Extreme Rules developments and a look at the line-up, plus a preview of ROH’s PPV this Friday.

Then, in the Mailbag segment, they discuss the 20th anniversary of the Hell in a Cell Undertaker vs. Mick Foley match, Brock Lesnar’s inactivity, Roman Reigns’s vest, Rey Mysterio’s WWE dream match potential, pro wrestling’s creepiest smile, women’s division problems, Smackdown’s move to Friday, and more.

