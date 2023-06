FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Jason Australia: Team Hell No reunite, James Ellsworth, Rusev’s heel promo, callers, on-site report, emails (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Australia to break down Smackdown including Team Hell No reuniting, Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young, James Ellsworth-Paige, Rusev’s heel promo, and more. The show features live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent detailing what happened off-air.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO