News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Jason Australia: Team Hell No reunite, James Ellsworth, Rusev’s heel promo, callers, on-site report, emails (141 min.)

June 30, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Australia to break down Smackdown including Team Hell No reuniting, Jeff Hardy vs. Eric Young, James Ellsworth-Paige, Rusev’s heel promo, and more. The show features live callers, mailbag, and an on-site correspondent detailing what happened off-air.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*