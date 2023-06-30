Kenny Omega singles match announced for AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega will return to AEW on Wednesday during Dynamite for the first time since losing his IWGP United States Championship to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2023.

This Wednesday, 7/5

Edmonton

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@KennyOmegamanX vs @WheelerYuta After an all-time classic match at #ForbiddenDoor, Kenny Omega returns to the ring to fight the man who pinned him in Anarchy in the Arena, BCC's Wheeler Yuta! pic.twitter.com/eUR7S8HBvj — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 30, 2023

The company announced Friday morning that Omega would face Wheeler Yuta in a singles match on the show. Omega’s Elite faction and Yuta’s Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding for months and will clash in a Blood and Guts match later this summer.

Other matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite have not been announced at this time.

