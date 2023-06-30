News Ticker

Kenny Omega singles match announced for AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 30, 2023

Kenny Omega match announced for AEW Dynamite
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega will return to AEW on Wednesday during Dynamite for the first time since losing his IWGP United States Championship to Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2023.

The company announced Friday morning that Omega would face Wheeler Yuta in a singles match on the show. Omega’s Elite faction and Yuta’s Blackpool Combat Club have been feuding for months and will clash in a Blood and Guts match later this summer.

Other matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S AEW DYNAMITE RECEIPT 6/28: Jungle Boy swings and misses with first heel promo

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*