WWE Smackdown 6/30 Full Match Card

The final Smackdown before the Money in the Bank PLE will feature the return of Roman Reigns.

When: Friday June 23, 2023

Where: O2 Arena in London, England

How To Watch: Live on Fox

WWE Smackdown 6/30 Match Card

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns returns

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Shotzi – Bayley’s MITB spot on the line

Logan Paul joins The Grayson Waller Effect

Butch vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

