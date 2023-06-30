6/29 WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS – Sheffield, England: Seth vs. Priest, Dominik vs. Ricochet, Cody vs. Balor, plus Becky, Riddle, Ripley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

JUNE 29, 2023

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND

REPORT BY MATT BARKER, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) Becky Lynch beat Zoe Stark with the Manhandle Slam.

(2) Bronson Reed beat Shinsuke Nakamura with the Tsunami Splash.

(3) Rhea Ripley (w/Dominik Mysterio) best Natalya with a roll up after Natalya tried putting Dominic in the sharpshooter.

(4) Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) beat Imperium after Riddle pins Ludwig Kaiser after the Floating Bro. Really good match. Gable’s work in particular was amazing. He is awesome.

(5) Cody Rhodes beat Finn Balor in a streetlight after landing Crossroads. Kendo sticks and a table were used in this. Afterward, Cody got on the mic and praised Samantha Irvin, the tech guys, and security. He then spent over ten minutes signing autographs and taking pictures with the fans. Class act!

(6) Raquel Rodriguez beat Piper Niven with a bodyslam. Yes, a bodyslam finish in 2023.

(7) Dominic Mysterio best Ricochet with a frog splash after Ripely had pushed Ricochet off the top rope behind the referee’s back.

(8) Seth Rollins beat Damien Priest with the Curb Stomp. A nice 15 minute match here. The crowd was really into singing Seth’s song.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good show!

