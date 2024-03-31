WWE Live Event Results – 3/30 in Manchester, N.H.: Cody vs. Drew in main event, Ripley vs. Shayna vs. Natalya, Gunther defends, Knight vs. Solo, Pretty Deadly vs. Dunne & Bate, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT
MARCH 30, 2024
MANCHESTER, N.H.
REPORT BY AARON MASHTEARE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT
(1) L.A. Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/Jimmy Uso)
(2) The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor w/J.D. McDonagh) defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
(3) Omos (w/MVP) defeated Odyssey Jones.
(4) Gunther defeated Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-way to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title .
(5) Bianca Belair & Zelina Vega & Michin defeated Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)
Intermission
(6) New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).
(7) Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat to retain the WWE Women’s World Title.
(8) Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre.
Top Babyface Reactions:
-Jey Uso
-Cody
-Ripley
-L.A Knight
-Gunther geven ot a good reaction
Most Heel Heat
Dirty Dom (people really just love to hate him)
Pretty deadly
McIntyre
OTHER NOTES: Cody stayed well after the show was over and signed autographs for at least 30 minutes. I was sitting outside and I could see his tron video playing and his song must have looped at least 9-10 times… All in all it was a great show, I’ve not been to this arena since 2019 but it was close to a sell out and the crowd was hot from start to finish…
