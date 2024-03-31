WWE Live Event Results – 3/30 in Manchester, N.H.: Cody vs. Drew in main event, Ripley vs. Shayna vs. Natalya, Gunther defends, Knight vs. Solo, Pretty Deadly vs. Dunne & Bate, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

MARCH 30, 2024

MANCHESTER, N.H.

REPORT BY AARON MASHTEARE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) L.A. Knight defeated Solo Sikoa (w/Jimmy Uso)

(2) The Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor w/J.D. McDonagh) defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

(3) Omos (w/MVP) defeated Odyssey Jones.

(4) Gunther defeated Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-way to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title .

(5) Bianca Belair & Zelina Vega & Michin defeated Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

Intermission

(6) New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).

(7) Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a Triple Threat to retain the WWE Women’s World Title.

(8) Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre.

Top Babyface Reactions:

-Jey Uso

-Cody

-Ripley

-L.A Knight

-Gunther geven ot a good reaction

Most Heel Heat

Dirty Dom (people really just love to hate him)

Pretty deadly

McIntyre

OTHER NOTES: Cody stayed well after the show was over and signed autographs for at least 30 minutes. I was sitting outside and I could see his tron video playing and his song must have looped at least 9-10 times… All in all it was a great show, I’ve not been to this arena since 2019 but it was close to a sell out and the crowd was hot from start to finish…

(If you attend a live TV event, send us an on-site report: pwtorch@gmail.com. You can also direct house show results to the same email. Thanks!)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Live Event Results in Rockford, Ill. (3/24): Cody & Seth vs. Jimmy & Solo in main event, Ripley vs. Baszler vs. Jax, Sami vs. Nakamura, Gunther vs. Jey, Omos challenge

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Maven on the possibility of returning to WWE, sabotaging his first run, what The Rock told him before his WrestleMania 18 match