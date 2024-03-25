WWE Live Event Results in Rockford, Ill. (3/24): Cody & Seth vs. Jimmy & Solo in main event, Ripley vs. Baszler vs. Jax, Sami vs. Nakamura, Gunther vs. Jey, Omos challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

MARCH 24, 2024

ROCKFORD, ILL.

REPORT BY ROSS ROCHELLE, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) Naomi & Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky in 18:00 when Becky pinned Dakota.

(2) Sami Zayn pinned Shinsuke Nakamura in 10:00. Sami, Nakamura, and even the ref took turns dancing at the start.

After the match, Gunther’s music played and he interrupted Sami’s celebration which nearly led to a confrontation until Jey Uso’s music played. That led to the next match.

(3) Gunther beat Jey Uso in 10:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title. Gunther ripped off Jey’s jersey at one point and rubbed his armpits with it and then threw it to the crowd.

(4) R-Truth & The Miz beat Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh (w/Damien Priest, Finn Balor) via DQ. Miz and Dom started the match, but it ended quickly when Priest and Balor interfered. The New Day’s music played and they came out which led to a four-on-four tag match instead, as ruled by Adam Pearce.

(5) R-Truth & The Miz & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh & Damien Priest & Finn Balor in 13:0 when Truth pinned Dom.

Intermission.

(6) Omos (w/MVP) beat Odyssey Jones in 5:00. Omos came out with MVP at first and asked anyone to step up who could knock him down. Jones then came out. They had a staredown. MVP interfered a few times when the ref wasn’t looking. Jones put up a good fight and nearly took Omos off his feet, but then Omos picked up Jones over his head and bodyslammed him so hard I felt it on the floor. Omos then got the win. Fans chanted for Jones as he walked away after the loss.

(7) Rhea Ripley deefeated Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax in 8:00 when Ripley pinned Baszler. Ripley pulled up her bottoms, gave herself a wedgie, and shook her ass which caused the crowd to go file. She went to give Nia the Rikishi butt rub, but Nia countered it. The match went way too fast.

(8) Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes beat Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa in 17:00 when Seth pinned Jimmy. There were a lot of chants for tables during the match. When Cody tried to get one, Solo and Jimmy stopped him.

After the match, Seth talked to the audience and brought on some heat for saying he made wrestling cool again. He said Cody is actually part of it and he said the revolution was going on for years. He said the audience made pro wrestling cool again. “We made it cool again,” he said, which led to some “Rocky sucks!” chants. He then passed the mic to Cody who said he had nothing to give away to fans, but then offered a table. He broke the table into pieces and then gave away pieces to the loudest fans. Seth and Cody then signed autographs and took pictures for about 30-40 minutes after the match.

OTHER NOTES: The venues capacity for a show is somewhere between 6,000-8,000. This was not a sell out as there were many back row and random seats still available. Overall, this was a very fun and interactive show, and the audience ate it up.

Clear favorites with the loudest pops at this event: Cody, Rhea, Bianca, Jey, Seth, and Sami.

