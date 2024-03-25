VIP AUDIO 3/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s On the Telly?” The NXT golden era and The Gilbert Family running wild in 1988 Memphis (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by The Elite Beat’s Andy Napier for a new edition of “What’s On the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This time we’re going old and new, although the “new” is shockingly nine years old as we look back on the March 5th, 2015 offering of NXT from Full Sail. This is right in the midst of NXT’s golden period, as the women’s division is on the cusp of some major things, and Kevin Owens is thriving in the role of the heel champion. We see a mix of wrestlers who would become huge stars and others who would fade away, on a show which really feels like it was just yesterday. What definitely wasn’t yesterday, however, were the fireworks at the Channel 30 studio on Saturday morning, March 19th, 1988 in Memphis. Eddie Gilbert and his family are running roughshod through the CWA during this time and we see a nice, relaxed drop-in from Jerry Jarrett turn into something very ugly! It was one of the great territory angles of the late ‘80s and we see everyone involved – from Lance Russell to Eddie Marlin – at their best. All this, plus the ballads of Jason Albert and Ernest Angel, this month on the telly!

