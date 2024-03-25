FREE PODCAST 3/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Zack Heydorn joins Greg to preview NXT Stand and Deliver and several announced WrestleMania matches, plus discussion of Mercedes Mone, Jade Cargill, Rey vs. Dominik, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by Brass Ring Media’s Zack Heydorn to preview NXT Stand and Deliver, as well as several of the announced WrestleMania matches (the other half will be previewed on next week’s show). They take phone calls and emails on Jade Cargill and C.M. Punk’s potential WrestleMania roles, early returns on Mercedes Mone in AEW, when to do Dominik vs. Rey again, and more.

