WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 24, 2024

When: Monday, March 25, 2024

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Allstate Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,791 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,022.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • C.M. Punk returns to Raw
  • Ricochet vs. J.D. McDonagh
  • Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae
  • Andrade vs. Ivar
  • Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

