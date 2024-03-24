WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 25, 2024

Where: Chicago, Ill. at Allstate Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 14,791 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 15,022.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk returns to Raw

Ricochet vs. J.D. McDonagh

Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

Andrade vs. Ivar

Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

