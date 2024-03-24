FREE PODCAST 3/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-26-2019) Keller & Fairplay talk Triple H vs. Envelope, Reigns-Drew, Angle vs. Joe, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Raw Post-Show flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Jonny Fairplay of Survivor NSFW podcast fame and TNA. They took live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talked with Mike McMahon, our on-site correspondent from Boston. They talked about Triple H’s standing ovation and battle with an envelope, Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe, the women’s Beat the Clock challenge, Drew McIntyre-Roman Reigns angle, Seth Rollins’s spirited promo, and much more.

