VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-22-2017): Mailbag including Lesnar legacy, Matt Riddle, Top WM World Title matches, what pro wrestling can learn from McGregor, Bella Twins IQ, Shane, Reigns (79 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 22, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

Brock Lesnar’s UFC legacy

How did Conor McGregor become a top draw

The best justification for Shane McMahon hanging in the ring with A.J. Styles and Undertaker

Matt Riddle’s progress and WWE potential

The Bella Twins failing 3rd grade questions.

Salvageability of Roman Reigns this year at WM compared to last year.

Ranking top WrestleMania World Title matches of all time

A.J. Lee portrayal in Rock’s Paige movie

MMA TOPICS…

Bellator’s return to PPV

Review of UFC’s latest event

