VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-22-2017): Mailbag including Lesnar legacy, Matt Riddle, Top WM World Title matches, what pro wrestling can learn from McGregor, Bella Twins IQ, Shane, Reigns (79 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 22, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:
- Brock Lesnar’s UFC legacy
- How did Conor McGregor become a top draw
- The best justification for Shane McMahon hanging in the ring with A.J. Styles and Undertaker
- Matt Riddle’s progress and WWE potential
- The Bella Twins failing 3rd grade questions.
- Salvageability of Roman Reigns this year at WM compared to last year.
- Ranking top WrestleMania World Title matches of all time
- A.J. Lee portrayal in Rock’s Paige movie
MMA TOPICS…
- Bellator’s return to PPV
- Review of UFC’s latest event
