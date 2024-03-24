News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/24 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-22-2017): Mailbag including Lesnar legacy, Matt Riddle, Top WM World Title matches, what pro wrestling can learn from McGregor, Bella Twins IQ, Shane, Reigns (79 min.)

March 24, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 22, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

  • Brock Lesnar’s UFC legacy
  • How did Conor McGregor become a top draw
  • The best justification for Shane McMahon hanging in the ring with A.J. Styles and Undertaker
  • Matt Riddle’s progress and WWE potential
  • The Bella Twins failing 3rd grade questions.
  • Salvageability of Roman Reigns this year at WM compared to last year.
  • Ranking top WrestleMania World Title matches of all time
  • A.J. Lee portrayal in Rock’s Paige movie

MMA TOPICS…

  • Bellator’s return to PPV
  • Review of UFC’s latest event

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024