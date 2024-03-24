VIP AUDIO 3/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-23-2006) – New Brief with Caldwell talking Edge speaking out about being booked to lose belt back to Cena, WrestleMania 22 hype, Jim Ross WM status, more (9 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 23, 2006 episode featuring James Caldwell’s New Brief podcast with a look at Edge speaking out against being booked to lose his WWE Title back to John Cena, WrestleMania 22 hype, Jim Ross’s WM weekend status, Raw rating, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

