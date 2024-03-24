News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/23 – Radican Worldwide: NJPW Cup 2024 first round update including Jack Perry’s NJPW in-ring debut, House of Torture runs wild over several matches, top tournament matches, surprises, more (25 min.)

March 24, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with a solo edition of Radican Worldwide looking at the first round of the NJPW Cup 2024 in depth. He discusses all first round matches with a focus on Jack Perry’s debut, House of Torture running wild across several tournament matches, best matches, surprise performances, and more!

