WWE RAW RESULTS (3/18): Keller’s report on Becky vs. Nia Jax in Last Woman Standing match, Gunther and Sami sign contracts, WWE Tag Title Qualifying matches

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed the Philadelphia football stadium hosting WrestleMania as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they cut to the exterior of PNC Arena as Cole touted a sellout crowd he said is “expected” to top 14,000. They showed Cody arriving with his dog.

-Jey Uso made his ring entrance. Cole said first it was “Bret and Owen and then Matt and Jeff, and now for just the third time in WrestleMania history, it’s brother vs. brother.” He said Jimmy Uso accepted the challenge last Friday on Smackdown. Jey said he knows how The Bloodline rolls, “so big brother Jimmy, where you at?” Jimmy walked through the crowd accompanied by Solo Sikoa.

When Jimmy entered the ring, he said this feels different and regardless of what happens and the bad blood between them, “I miss you; I do.” He got emotional as he stared at Jimmy. He told Jimmy to come back to him. Jimmy said he never left him and he was just protecting him. He said he’s too dumb to realize that. He said it was his idea to leave the Bloodline, but he helped him because he’s his brother. He said he left The Bloodline looking to become the biggest wrestler on the Raw roster. He said he became the top merch seller and the tag champs without him. “Who left who?” he asked. “You left me!”

Jey hung his head. Jimmy told Jey to “listen loud and clear.” He said the biggest moment of his career is because of him. Fans booed Jimmy taking credit. Jey soaked up those words, then said the biggest moment of his career will be his dream match when he “knocks the yeet out of your ass” at WrestleMania 40. He slugged Jimmy. Jey turned to Solo behind him. Jimmy then superkicked Jey. Solo and Jimmy circled Jey. Cody Rhodes ran out to the ring to clear the ring of Jimmy and Solo. He gave Solo a Cody Cutter.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jey and Jimmy are better at body language and facial expressions than talking, and they leaned into that here effectively. Solo being the key to Jimmy getting the better of Jey is good Booking 101 to set up fans of Jey wanting to see him get revenge one-on-one.)

-Cole and McAfee threw to a video package on the Becky Lynch-Nia Jax feud. Then they showed Becky arriving outside the venue earlier, walking past the semi-trailers.

-As DIY came out, Cole said it’s about punching your ticket to WrestleMania. [c]

-Backstage, Adam Pearce was yelling at someone on the phone about keeping his roster in check. Paul Heyman walked up to Pearce and said he didn’t authorize that earlier, so he owes him an apology. He said neither “The Final Boss” The Rock nor “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns authorized it. He said Jimmy and Solo “went into business for themselves.” He said there have been flight delays all day. He said even a private jet like his got delayed. He said Jimmy and Solo are out of his arena and he has Roman’s word. He said he’s going to do his official business and then he’ll be gone, and when he does that official business, everyone is going to be caught off guard. He told Pearce that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.

(1) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. THE CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Magnus) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifying match

Cole noted that neither Gargano nor Ciampa have ever been on WrestleMania despite being in WWE including NXT for nearly a decade. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Julius has a 79 ranking in WWE’s video game, Brutus 78, Ciampa 76, and Gargano 74. Cole noted it’s their ninth straight TV sellout with 14,370 in attendance. At 3:00 Gargano and Ciampa slingshot themselves over the top rope onto the Creeds at ringside. They cut to a break as Ciampa and Gargano celebrated on the ring apron. [c]

Brutus dominated after the break. Julius tagged in. Brutus flipped him onto Ciampa for a two count. The Creeds landed stereo standing moonsaults onto DIY. Julius lifted Ciampa onto his shoulders, but Gargano broke it up before Brutus could leap off with a clothesline. (The screen showed a ranking of “the most played Superstars” on the new WWE video game: Cody, Roman, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton.) The Creeds double-teamed Gargano. Brutus knocked Ciampa over the announce desk and then celebrated with McAfee. Julius joined Brutus. They cut to a break at 10:00 as Brutus tried to lift Ciampa at ringside, and not a second too soon as this was falling apart with one overly complex sequence poorly timed and executed after another. [c]

Back from the break, Gargano encouraged the crowd to cheer for Ciampa to tag him. Ciampa leaped and tagged in Gargano who took on both Creeds. Gargano slingshot-speared Julius for a near fall. Gargano put Julius on the top rope. Gargano dove onto Brutus at ringside as Ciampa landed a top rope White Noise for a two count. Everything about that set-up felt unsteady and unsure. After Ciampa slapped Julius, Julius lowered his straps and fired up. They exchanged wild swings mid-ring.

Ciampa got the better of Julius until Julius knocked him down and applied an anklelock. Gargano entered, but Julius gave him a one-armed powerbomb and then reapplied an anklelock. Brutus applied an anklelock on Gargano also. They both escaped and countered, with Ciampa applying the Sicilian Stretch and Gargano applying the Gargano Escape. The Creeds stood and threw Gargano and Ciampa into each other. Julius landed a top rope moonsault on Ciampa. Brutus did the same. Ciampa kicked out.

Julius lifted Ciampa onto his shoulders and Brutus leaped, but Ciampa ducked and rolled up Julius for a two count, broken up by Brutus. Julius rolled through and pinned Ciampa’s shoulders down, but Gargano superkicked him and then Ciampa scored the three count.

WINNERS: DIY in 19:00 to advance to WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was one of those matches that was overly ambitious and needlessly complex by 80 percent and they just couldn’t pull off at least half of the spots without it looking funky. If they dialed back the double-team and four-way spots and paced it better and did what they could pull off smoothly and confidently, that finishing sequence – which was really cool – would’ve been enough.)

-The Judgment Day were gathered backstage when Andrade walked in. Dominik Mysterio said since he was last on Raw, they have taken over. Ripley said it’s an exclusive club. Finn Balor backed that up. Ripley said they can make things happen, though, if he impresses them. Balor said they’ll be watching him next week. Damian Priest walked up to Andrade and stared him down. Andrade smiled and greeted him, then left. Priest told J.D. McDonagh that they thought he could handle Ricochet last week, but he didn’t run the Gauntlet and earn a chance to bring more gold to WrestleMania. Ripley told McDonagh that Ricochet made a fool out of him, so this week Dom has a chance to make things right. Dom said he’d make things right. [c]

-Cole noted Thunderbolt Patterson would be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. He called him a great showman who inspired people with his talking skills including Dusty Rhodes.

-A clip aired of Candice LeRae telling Maxxinne Dupri that it’s a good thing her brother is dead and can’t see her today. McAfee said it was despicable.

(2) CANDICE LERAE & INDI HARTWELL vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Chance sold a knee injury and scooted to the corner. The ref checked on her. Indi looked concerned. LeRae tagged herself in and rammed Carter’s leg into the ringpost and then applied a kneebar for a tapout. Indi looked on concerned with LeRae’s approach. LeRae wanted to celebrate with Indi, but Indi didn’t want to. McAfee said LeRae isn’t doing anything the right way.

WINNERS: LeRae & Hartwell in 3:00.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They threw to Rock’s “concert” on Smackdown on Friday.

-They showed Cody walking backstage. Cole said he’d be out next and he was sure he’d have a lot to say about Rock. [c]

-A commercial aired for the Bray Wyatt documentary coming to Peacock on Apr. 1. They showed social media comments from Paul Levesque about Bray saying he was a storyteller who gave you no choice but to believe in him.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. A loud “Cody!” chant rang out.

[HOUR TWO]

Cody said in less than three weeks, he’ll stand center ring for the second year in a row under bright lights seeking to win the WWE Championship “against the greatest champion in all of sports.” He said he and Roman are going to have a little conversation on Friday on Smackdown. He said there is a combustible element named The Rock complicating things. He said Rock took to Instagram last week and then followed up with “an extremely entertaining rock concert.” He said it’s too bad he didn’t want to be at Raw. He said Rock called himself as “our favorite heel.” Cody said, “A little bit of an insider term, we’re not dumb, we know what that means. It means he’s the bad guy.” He said he’s known bad guys including Bobby Heenan, Michael Hayes, Arn Anderson, “Superstar” Billy Graham, and Ric Flair. He said he doesn’t think Rock is a heel. “I think you’re an asshole,” he said while snarling. McAfee interjected, “Geesh.”

Cody told Rock not to get emotional since he knows how he feels about showing emotions since he poked fun at him for shedding a tear last week when he talked about finishing the story. “There’s no crying in wrestling, I get it,” he said. “But haven’t you been crying behind the scenes this whole time?” Fans “ohhh’d” that one. He said when “the hashtag” came out and they began chanting something else, “you went and cried to your buddies on the TKO board. “You said, ‘Hey, this is going to be some good p.r. for The Rock, I need to save WWE.’ Look at this house, we sure as hell needing saving, right?” He said Rock thought it’d be good p.r. until it wasn’t. He said the board told him to put on his Gucci shirt and told him his muscles are so big, but he said they’re yes-men and they don’t tell him the truth, so he will.

He said Rock is a lot of wonderful things including a Mt. Rushmore wrestler. “But you are also a terrible salesman,” he said. “You’re a whiny bitch.” He said he knows he’s been convinced otherwise, but he shouldn’t think for two seconds that the locker room needs him more than he needs them. He said Rock brought up his mom because he did, so it’s fair. He said he knows Rock’s mom too. He said she’s a wonderful lady and she once helped him chop Kevin Owens in a dark match. He said Rock was talking about whipping him with a weight belt and handing her the bloodied belt. “You don’t know my mom,” he said. He said she isn’t scared of anything. He said she stood on a chair at a Willy Nelson concert and beat up an undercover cop. “She ain’t afraid of you, Rock!” he said.

Cody said he’s been asked how he’ll get past the tag match. He said Rock should respect Seth Rollins “because he helps carry your company, Rock.” He said he’s not sure if the tag match will be a fair fight. He said he doesn’t know if it’ll end up being Bloodline rules or if he’ll end up finishing the story. He asked Rock how he can be so sure of himself given how long it’s been since he’s been in real action in the ring. He asked if he’ll have the big Dwayne Energy “or will it be LDS, Little Dick Syndrome?” He shook intensely as he said it. The crowd roared and gasped. Cody paced as an “LDS” chant broke out. He said he has referred to himself as The Final Boss. “Congrats to Brian Gewirtz for that nick-name,” Cody said. He said maybe he’s too naive to see that Rock is the final boss. He said at WrestleMania, he thinks he is just Roman’s side chick.

Heyman interrupted from the stage. He introduced himself and then said they share more ideals in common than the interests on which they conflict. He asked Cody if he hates it when people come out and insist on getting an apology. He said, that said, he’s there to offer him an apology. He apologized for coming to the ring with New York cops a while back in part because the plan didn’t work. Cody said he didn’t ask for an apology, but he can enter the ring if he’d like to. Heyman said he’s fine on the ring apron.

Heyman said he has a message from Reigns. He said Cody can think as negatively as he wants about him. He said he’s not a trustworthy individual, but Reigns is “a Tribal Chief of his word.” He said he’ll go face to face with Cody on Smackdown. He said there will not be a single other member of The Bloodline in sight except for him “and I’m not physical threat.” He said he has Roman’s word that if he shows up on Friday, Roman will show up alone. Cody said, “Deal.”

Heyman said he has jet lag and he forgot one final point. Cody said he’s ready to go full “Homelander” and rip his throat out. Heyman said if Reigns shows up alone on Friday, then Cody also has to show up alone. Cody blinked inquisitively and stepped toward Heyman. “Deal,” said Cody. He offered a handshake. Heyman shook his hand and smiled nervously before leaving.

Cole said, “Can you imagine what it’ll be like Friday on Smackdown.” McAfee said, “Maybe we’ll get an answer to that LDS thing.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Another stellar promo from Cody. It just has this edge of reality to it that is really working. My bet is there’s remaining real tension rather than this just being based on past tensions that have since been resolved. Either way, it’s as compelling as it gets. Cody’s delivery is great and he and Heyman have great chemistry playing off of each other. The Gewirtz line felt like it was a Heyman suggestion. If nobody puts any limits on anyone else, I’m betting on Heyman and Cody over Rusty Rock and Gewirtz every time when it comes to live mic work.)

-Backstage, Nia Jax said Becky has never defeated her, and after she breaks her face tonight, she’ll take her place at WrestleMania. She said she’ll then become Women’s World Champion.

-Ricochet made his ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Jey approaching Cody backstage. First he applauded and shook his hand. He said he knows he’s not going to Smackdown alone. Cody said he gave his word. Jey said if he needs him, he’s got him. Cody said he knows who he’s dealing with Jey said, “Love, love.”

-They showed McAfee earlier standing on a chair and almost falling off when he was doing Jey’s arm movements.

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/J.D. McDonagh) vs. RICOCHET

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. McDonagh shoved Dom out of the path of Ricochet at ringside. Ricochet leaped onto Dom a few seconds later, anyway. McDonagh distracted Ricochet. Dom slidekicked him. They cut to a break as Dom flexed a minute into the match. [c]

Back from the break, Ricochet had to fend off another distraction by McDonagh. Dom went for a 619, but Ricochet ducked and landed a Recoil for the three count. Cole said Ricochet is 2-0 against The Judgment Day.

WINNER: Ricochet in 7:00.

-Sami Zayn approached Chad Gable backstage and thanked him for a heck of a battle last week that could’ve gone either way. He said it was an honor and he hadn’t been pushed like that in a long time. Gable spoke over Sami and brushed off his compliments. Sami asked if he’s okay. Gable said he’s fine, but he seemed testy. Sami pushed it. Gable said it meant more to him. Sami said he’s been hearing him say that for weeks, but it’s unfair. Sami said he has a family at home too and his family cries when he loses. He said he’s let people down that he’s trying to make proud. He said he can’t tell him what means more. Gable yelled, “It’s not that!” Sami asked what it is then. Gable took a breath and told Sami, “You can’t beat Gunther.” He turned and left and Sami looked stunned.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good exchange there with a sneaky surprise ending. Really good follow-up to the match last week and the build for it.) [c]

-Adam Pearce stood mid-ring and introduced Sami, who made his ring entrance. McAfee said Sami is ready to be a champion. Then he introduced Gunther. Cole said he might be the most unstoppable and dominating Intercontinental Champion of all time. Gunther took issue with Sami attending the contract signing dressed like the bums in the audience. Sami said Gunther has a smug smile and it’s starting to piss him off. He said this isn’t just another day at the office. He said he’s beaten everybody who has come his way and done it on his own. “You don’t believe I can do it,” he said. He said people didn’t believe he could end up in WWE or be a champion or main event WrestleMania. He said one year later, he will make history again and end the longest IC Title reign of all-time. He signed the contract and shoved it to Gunther.

Gunther told Sami that he should listen to his new friend, Chad Gable, who doesn’t believe he can beat him. He said the fans love him and cheer him, but they don’t believe he can beat him. He said when he looks into Sami’s eyes, he doesn’t believe he can beat him, either. He said what he’s doing is standing on his doorstep about to receive a beating of a lifetime. He told him to keep dreaming and believing, but at WrestleMania, his dreams will meet reality. He signed the contract (with his left hand, by the way). Gunther stood and put the belt over his shoulder and straightened his tie before walking away. He had a few words for Sami as he walked. Sami told him to wait. Gunther returned to the ring to listen.

Sami said he looks into his eyes and doesn’t believe he believes. “Look again!” Sami said. “Get a good long look because you’re looking at the man who is going to take you down at WrestleMania.” Sami threw the mic down and left to his music.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another really strong segment there. Both played their roles really well and the material plays into exactly what fans are thinking about this battle.)

-The camera followed Sami through the curtain, through the Gorilla position, and backstage where he barged right past Miz and R-Truth who were chatting with DIY. Truth was annoyed. Indus Sher walked up to them. Jinder Mahal said they’re going to warm up. Truth said he feels bad for whoever has to wrestle those guys. He noted that one of them was harry. Miz told DIY that he’d tell them. The camera then followed them through the curtain. Truth did his rap with “help” from Miz. [c]

(4) INDUS SHER (Veer Mahaan & Sanga w/Jinder Mahal) vs. AWESOME TRUTH (Miz & R-Truth) – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifying match

The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Miz tagged out to Truth a minute in and soon went into the John Cena sequence. Truth applied an STF on Veer. Sanga broke it up. Miz and Truth landed a double-dropkick. Miz then delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. He wrecking ball kicked Jinder through the ropes. Truth got elbowed by Sanga and fell onto Veer for the win. They went to McAfee commenting on the replay with minimal Patestrator work.

WINNER: Miz & Truth in 3:00.

-They showed Drew McIntyre backstage. [c]

-Cole plugged Meet & Greets with Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania weekend, plus Triple H on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee said Cole would be cohosting with him.

-Sami chased down Gable and insisted he tell him why he doesn’t believe he can beat Gunther. Gable said he’s made a career of being an underdog who crawls out of any hole he gets in, but Gunther is on another level. He said Gunther is a different beast than he’s ever wrestled before and he has to change his mentality or he can’t beat him because Gunther won’t make the mistake that Sami counts on his other opponents making.

[HOUR TWO]

-They went to Cole and McAfee who threw to a brief video package on C.M. Punk’s workouts to rehab his injury. Cole plugged that Punk would be on Raw next week. McAfee said he can’t wait and it’ll be electrifying.

-McIntyre made his ring entrance, looking smug in his “The Savior of WrestleMania” t-shirt with his “M” logo used for “Mania.” Seth Rollins’s music then played and he danced out as Drew was half-way to the ring. Drew looked irritated. Seth slapped hands and went right past McIntyre, who put his hands on his hips and followed Seth into the ring.

Drew told Seth to soak up the spotlight because he’ll take it from him at WrestleMania. Seth said he is a Spotlight Junkie, playing off of Rock’s insult. Drew said he’s a funny man, but all he cares about is his match against Seth. When fans began “What’ing” him, he said it’s great they remember that every time they say that, it means they’re happy he injured Punk. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” Drew said he’d never show up in a place like Raleigh. Seth told Drew to “shut your trap.”

Drew said he sees he’s got Seth’s attention. Seth said he means it when he says he is an addict and a spotlight junkie. He said he’s been doing it 20 years, and every time he comes out of the curtain, that’s his fix and it gets better and better every single time. He said he lays it on the line every time he’s in the ring. Fans sang his song. He said that’s his fix and the spotlight he craves. He said he wants it as bright as it can possibly be. He said he knows he’s been busy online making fun of him on Twitter. He said on night one, he’s going to take Hollywood’s biggest star and his side chick “and make them my bitches.” He said on night two, the biggest spotlight possible will shine down on them.

Drew sarcastic said, “All hail our savior.” He said he wants that passion, not the stupid outfits, the dancing, and the laughing. He said they each have given their lives to the industry for the last 20 years. He said Seth’s title is the workhorse champion. He said he had him until he made it sound like night one matters. He said the reason they’re getting the biggest spotlight is because of what they’ve done. He said if Seth can’t walk, he’ll wheel him down or carry him. He said he will not get the moment he deserves, but rather “the moment I have bloody earned.”

Seth said Drew wants the spotlight just as bad as he does. “You’re an addict just like I am,” he said. He said Drew won the title at WrestleMania in an empty warehouse and he’s been whining about how that wasn’t good enough ever since then. He said when the lights got bright again and everyone came back around, he fumbled the ball. Seth said when the lights are the brightest, he shines. He said at WrestleMania, 40, the lights will be as bright as they’ve ever been and Drew will find out he’s not as good as he thinks he is. He dropped the mic and left to his music. Cole said the games continue. Seth yelled at Drew that he can’t hang with him.

-Becky sat backstage and spoke about facing Nia Jax. She said all she knows is taking risks and fighting. She said she’ll be the last woman standing.

-The New Day made their ring entrance. [c]

(5) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. OTIS & TOZAWA – WrestleMania Tag Team Qualifying match

In WWE video game ratings, Kofi is 80, Xavier 78, Otis 74, and Tozawa 68. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. When Otis and Tozawa knocked New Day to the floor, they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Woods lifted Tozawa onto his shoulder on the second rope, but Tozawa countered into a huracanrana. He leaped off the top rope with a leaping senton for a near fall, broken up by Kofi. Xavier countered Tozawa into a spinning sitout powerbomb. Xavier then landed a springboard elbowdrop for the win. The Patestrator showed Otis ramming Xavier into his belly during the match.

WINNERS: The New Day in 9:00.

-Liv Morgan walked up to Becky as she was stretching. Liv said tonight Nia is all hers “but make sure you kick her ass.” [c]

-Seth asked Cody if he’s going to one-on-one. Cody affirmed, “One on one.” Seth said he loves Cody’s dog’s bandana.

(6) BECKY LYNCH vs. NIA JAX – Last Woman Standing match

Cole noted that Becky was at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day and also passed her test to become a United States citizen. Cole said he’s had a chance to read excerpts of her book. Jax made her entrance. The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 1:30 with Jax in control at ringside. [c]

Back from the break, Becky was at ringside setting up a table. Jax intervened and threw Becky into the ring and then tried to set up the table. It collapsed. Jax slid chairs into the ring and gave up on the table (WWE should hold a class on setting those up securely). Becky went for a Manhandle Slam. Jax countered with a Samoan drop onto a chair. Becky leaped off the top rope a minute later, but Jax hit her with a chair and began bashing her with it. Jax followed up with kendo stick whacks to Becky’s back and then slammed her onto a chair. She landed a legdrop and then more chairshots. Jax set up a chair and put it over Becky and then sat on the chair. Becky hit her with kendo stick shots over and over to break free and knock Jax to ringside.

Becky followed. Jax got the better of Becky and then bashed her with the top of the ringside steps. She threw Becky back into the ring. Becky avoided a legdrop by Jax on the ring apron. Becky then DDT’d Jax on the ringside steps base. The ref began counting them both down. Becky got up and rammed Jax into the steps again then grabbed a table. Fans cheered. Becky slid it into the ring. They cut to a break at 10:00. [c]

Jax had Becky on a table after the break and climbed a ladder. Becky moved off the table, so Jax climbed down. Becky sprayed Jax with a fire extinguisher. She hit her across her back with the extinguisher also. Back in the ring, Becky charged, but Jax gave her a Samoan drop through a table leaning in the corner.

They battled on the ring apron. Becky blocked a Samoan Drop and then landed a Manhandle Slam through the table. The ref began counting, but Jax stood. Becky leaped off the ladder with a legdrop onto the back of Jax on the announce desk. The desk collapsed. The ref counted and Becky stood at nine, but Jax didn’t beat the count.

WINNER: Lynch in 17:00.

-Ripley marched to the ring to her music and got in Becky’s face as Becky sat on the mat. They closed the show with a staredown.

