VIP AUDIO 3/18 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss an X Division Title match between Mustafa Ali and Chris Sabin, the possible exit of one character, Rich Swann’s heel turn, more (39 min.)

March 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a packed episode of TNA Impact that featured an X Division Title match between Mustafa Ali and Chris Sabin, the possible exit of one character, Rich Swann’s heel turn, and an energetic main event. Plus a preview of next week’s episode and speculation on who might be the next contender for the Knockouts Title.

