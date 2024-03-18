VIP AUDIO 3/18 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss an X Division Title match between Mustafa Ali and Chris Sabin, the possible exit of one character, Rich Swann’s heel turn, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo review a packed episode of TNA Impact that featured an X Division Title match between Mustafa Ali and Chris Sabin, the possible exit of one character, Rich Swann’s heel turn, and an energetic main event. Plus a preview of next week’s episode and speculation on who might be the next contender for the Knockouts Title.
