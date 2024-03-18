FREE PODCAST 3/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-14 & 3-21-2019) PWT Talks NXT including a great DIY segment, next top heels, the face/heel dynamic, next NXT Title challenger, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast “Best Of” selections, we present two back-to-back episodes of PWT Talks NXT five years ago this month from March 14 and March 21, 2009.

In the first episode, Kelly Wells and Justin James talk about the great DIY segment and where it’s forced to go now, another multi-woman match at Takeover, next top heels, and more.

In the second episode, Kelly Wells, Harley R. Pageot, and Tom Stoup cover the necessary evil of a new challenger for the NXT Championship, the work to be done to build a new feud with two weeks to go, the face/heel dynamic of NXT, and more.

