VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-29-2017): Review of ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts revealing book detailing his experience, NXT Future is Now book review, Mailbag (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 29, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

A preview of key aspects of that weekend’s ROH iPPV, NXT Takeover, and the WWE Hall of Fame.

Reaction to the ROH-WWE talks.

A detailed walk through and review of ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts’ new book telling his story of the highs and many lows of his experience working for WWE as a ring announcer for many years.

A review of the “NXT: Future is Now” book which is an almost comical companion to the Roberts book.

They close with a few mailbag topics related to WrestleMania this year.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO