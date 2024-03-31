News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/31 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (3-29-2017): Review of ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts revealing book detailing his experience, NXT Future is Now book review, Mailbag (87 min.)

March 31, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Mar. 29, 2017 Mailbag episode covering these topics:

  • A preview of key aspects of that weekend’s ROH iPPV, NXT Takeover, and the WWE Hall of Fame.
  • Reaction to the ROH-WWE talks.
  • A detailed walk through and review of ex-WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts’ new book telling his story of the highs and many lows of his experience working for WWE as a ring announcer for many years.
  • A review of the “NXT: Future is Now” book which is an almost comical companion to the Roberts book.
  • They close with a few mailbag topics related to WrestleMania this year.

