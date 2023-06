SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics: Money in the Bank odds, Vince McMahon meddling perspective, NXT and Raw ratings analysis, L.A. Knight talks about crowd enthusiasm, WWE Sheffield live event results, Greyson Waller injury update, more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO