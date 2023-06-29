Gable Steveson WWE update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gable Steveson has reportedly been picking things up better while training in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that people in WWE believe Steveson is making progress and will end up better than many originally thought. Steveson has recently appeared on NXT television as Eddy Thorpe’s trainer. Steveson has trained Thorpe ahead of his Underground Match against Damon Kemp next week on NXT.

Gable Steveson won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympic games in 2021. He was WWE’s first recruit as part of the WWE NIL collegiate program and has appeared for WWE at Summerslam and WrestleMania events since signing. He was drafted to Monday Night Raw last year, but never appeared as a talent on the show.

Steveson has not had a match in WWE or NXT.

