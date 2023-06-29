AEW Fight Forever Videogame released, reviews are mixed at launch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW Fight Forever videogame is out on all major gaming platforms today.

The game was overseen by AEW Sr. VP of Business, Development, Partnership, and AEW Games Nik Sobic. AEW EVP Kenny Omega has also been deeply involved in the development of the game, which was first announced in 2020. The game had been planned since AEW was launched in 2019. Three years after it was officially announced, the game is available to play on all major platforms.

The game has launched to mixed reviews from critics so far. Metactritic, which tracks reviews, currently has 33 reviews tracked for PS5, currently lists AEW Fight Forever with 33 critic reviews and an average score of 64 out of 100.

Several major gaming outlets have weighed in with their scores. Game Informer gave the game a score of 63 writing, “If nothing else, AEW: Fight Forever has potential. I’m happy to have a more arcade-style wrestling game, especially one based on a major promotion. The gameplay has a strong foundation, and when it’s firing on all cylinders, the action channels the simple fun of the ‘90s and early 2000s. The rest of the package just needs to catch up.”

IGN gave AEW Fight Forever a score of 60 noting the game has unrealized potential. “’Unrealized potential’ feels like the story of AEW: Fight Forever as a whole. So much of it feels like a very good start, going full gear with bouncy animations, the quick pace of the action, and fun and effective character design. But almost all of its good ideas are hampered by bugs and opaque or outright useless systems. Its big single-player mode is poorly written and, though it’s a relative breeze to complete and full of branching options, it’s all out of good ways to point you to them.”

Gamespot, which reviewed the game on PC, gave the game a score of 60 calling the game a decent foundation for the future. “AEW Fight Forever, much like the company it represents, is a cocky young upstart trying to take the crown from a titan. Also much like its source material, its first outing is a decent foundation for what its future could provide. The roster is a good primer on the current AEW lineup, there are enough match types to keep things fresh for a while, and Road To Elite is an irreverent look at the life of a wrestler that made me smile. There are some bumps in this road–particularly the lack of trios matches and the disappointing entrances–but those are all things which can be fixed in future installments.”