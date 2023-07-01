FREE PODCAST 6/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Final MITB hype, On-site report from London, Knight, Charlotte-Asuka mess, Logan Paul, callers (196 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Money in the Bank hype, a mess of a match with Charlotte vs. Asuka with a bad finish with Bianca Belair, L.A. Knight interrupts The Grayson Waller Effect with Logan Paul, Sami Zayn & KO vs. Pretty Deadly, the Bloodline brawl, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply