VIP AUDIO 6/30 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final MITB hype, Logan Paul, Usos-Reigns, Sami & KO defend against Pretty Deadly, Asuka defends against Charlotte (17 min.)

July 1, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the final Money in the Bank hype, Usos and Roman Reigns exchange words, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defend against Pretty Deadly, Asuka defends against Charlotte Flair, Grayson Waller Effect with Logan Paul who was confronted by L.A. Knight, and more.

