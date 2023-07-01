FREE PODCAST 7/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom look at WWE’s factions + 5 Yrs Ago PWT Talks NXT on Cole, Baszler, Gargano (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue go deep into the factions of the WWE and their place in the wrestling landscape, covering Judgement Day, Damage Control, Imperium, and more.
Then we jump back five years (7-4-2013) to PWT Talks NXT where Kelly Wells, Justin James, and Volker Breeze talk about Johnny Gargano’s evolving character, Adam Cole’s heel work, Shayna Baszler’s uninterrupted promo, and more.
