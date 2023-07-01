FREE PODCAST 7/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Keuster: MJF defends title, Owen Tournament with Punk on commentary, Jay White shines on mic, live callers (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Keuster from PWTorch to discuss the third episode of AEW Collision with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with thoughts on the Owen Hart Tournament matches including Powerhouse Hobbs advancing over Dustin Rhodes and Samoa Joe advancing over Roderick Strong, C.M. Punk on commentary, Andrade’s promo, Miro’s squash win, Jay White shining on the mic, current Bullet Club Gold configuration, Kris Statlander, MJF defending his title against Ethan Page, Ethan’s promo, Kevin Kelly’s commentary, and more including Dan’s movie theater experience watching Forbidden Door.

