FREE PODCAST 7/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Rick Monsey talks UFC Fight Night, UFC 290 preview + a Deep Dive into New Japan (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Rick Monsey hosts “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” reacting to UFC Fight Night Strickland vs Magomedov and WWE Money in the Bank. Then he previews UFC 290 headlined by Volkanovski vs Rodriguez and closes by discussing how he might be the only person who appreciates the “Power Slap” series, which has a new show coming up.

Then we jump back five years (7-7-2013) to an episode of “The Deep Dive with Rich Fann” discussing the New Japan G-1 USA special in San Francisco as Chris Maitland returned to discuss what New Japan should do to expand. Should they just show what they do best, or do they need to change to win the hearts and minds of Eastern audiences? Rich and Chris chat about the television ramifications of AXS keeping their pace, potentially having shows in New York, and answer questions from callers including if North Americans would take a “true New Japan” product without an Okada or Tanahashi.

