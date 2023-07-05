VIP AUDIO 7/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Half-year wrestler power rankings, Okabayashi farewell, Dragongate’s Kobe World, Aoyagi wins Triple Crown (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo with a packed 90 minutes, putting a bow on the first half of 2023 in pro wrestling and looking at some big events in Japan already in July. The ProWres Paradise Power Rankings get broken out as Alan unveils his top 10 wrestlers for the first half of the year, plus some honorable mentions. Amongst that top ten is a man who has now stepped away from wrestling as of June 30, and he went out with a bang. Alan breaks down Yuji Okabayashi’s final matches (possibly ever) and talks his place in modern wrestling history. On top of that, July has already seen a new Triple Crown champion crowned on an eventful All Japan show at Korakuen Hall, and Dragongate’s biggest show of the year headlined by an emotional and dramatic cage match. The high and lows of both shows are looked at, and more, this week on ProWres Paradise. Check it out!

