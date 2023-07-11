NXT TV RESULTS (7/11): Wells’s report on Judgment Day appearing, Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov, Stacks vs. Joe Coffey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JULY 11, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-No recaps as we went right to the entrance of the Judgment Day. The heels got the usual huge pop for any nationwide act visiting the Performance Center. The fans chanted “Welcome home” (to everyone but Dom, I suppose). Finn Balor said that daddy’s home and he’s about to set some house rules. He introduced Senor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and “everyone’s favorite,” Dirty Dominik Mysterio. Dom got great heel heat, as always. Priest asked for all to rise for Judgment Day. He said Melo and Trick tried to call out a divided Judgment Day, but they got the one that runs the WWE. Dom grabbed the mic and got booed down. He milked it until Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams hit the ramp to their music.

Hayes said he appreciated them all coming, but this was just about Finn. Hayes said they were in his arena and they were trying to ball on his court. Ripley said this was never just about the two of them. Priest said they run it, but they don’t have to face the Judgment Day every week. Hayes tried to make a match for tonight and Finn slowed him down and said if he comes at the Prince, he’d best not miss. Hayes said “Well, let’s do this thing, then.”

-Hype for Breakker-Dragunov and Stacks-Coffey.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tony D’Angelo via split-screen conference. Tony D didn’t know if he trusted Stacks tonight after all that’s gone down. McKenzie wished him luck tonight.

-Chase University was introduced ahead of their match. [c]

-Gigi Dolin and Kiana James cut promos on one another in a pre-taped segment. Dolin called out James for living a lie.

(1) CHASE UNIVERSITY (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. DREW GULAK & CHARLIE DEMPSEY

Chase U jumped the heels during their entrance. Everyone hit the ring and two spilled out, so the ref called for the bell with Dempsey and Chase legal. Chase hit a monkey flip and put Dempsey’s head in a buckle, then tagged Hudson. Rope run and Dempsey kicked Hudson in the head and tagged Gulak, who hit a dropkick as Dempsey held Hudson. Cover for two. A corner graphic promoted Hayes and Williams against Balor and Priest tonight. Hudson hit a huracanrana, then a uranage out of the corner as Gulak charged. Hudson went up but Gulak recovered and threw a haymaker. Hudson put Gulak in the corner for some shots, then brought Gulak up to the second buckle for a body slam.

Chase and Hudson tagged in. The Chase U students started a wave in the crowd. Distracting the crowd during a match isn’t the way I’d go, but whatever. Things broke down in the ring and Chase U cleared the heels to the ramp as the match went to commercial without split-screen. [c]

Dempsey had Hudson grounded. Hudson got up and tried for a tag, but Dempsey hit a fisherman suplex with a bridge for two. Hudson backdropped Dempsey, who tagged, and then backdropped Gulak and made the tag himself. Chase cleaned house to cheers. He and Dempsey had a forearm and uppercut exchange, and Chase hit a Russian leg sweep and then did the CHASE U stomps. He went up and hit a high cross-body and got two, broken up by Gulak. Dempsey hit a pair of German suplexes and bridged for two. Thea Hail went nuts firing up Chase U on the outside. She charged at Gulak outside and put him in a Kimura Lock, allowing her mates to team up on – and finish – Dempsey.

WINNERS: Chase University at 11:21.

(Wells’s Analysis: Chase U will be a feelgood underdog babyface act regardless of where they end up, so they could honestly head up anytime, other than the fact that a lot of upcoming talents get face time on the show by being unnamed Chase U students. Decent enough match that saw Chase U even the score after the heels essentially cost Thea Hail the Women’s Championship)

-Bron Breakker gave a promo from the lockers. He said Dragunov’s been behind him since his first day. He said Ilja was a champion once and he’s sure he’ll be one again someday, but it won’t be at his expense. Vic hyped that we’ll learn who becomes the #1 contender tonight.

-Cora Jade was introduced ahead of her match. [c]

-Von Wagner sat with Mr. Stone and more touching music as he talked about how he hated going to school because he was made fun of so much, so if he was going to be treated like a monster, that’s what he’d become. He awkwardly thanked Mr. Stone for getting through to him.

(2) KELANI JORDAN (w/Dana Brooke) vs. CORA JADE

Jade hit an early back elbow and grounded Jordan with a headlock. Rope run and Jordan did the splits, then hit a dropkick. Jade caught a charging Jordan and whipped her up into the bottom rope. Springboard double stomp by Jade got two. Jade leaned on Jordan with a boot on the second rope, then kicked her against the rope and covered for two. Jade dropped Jordan on her face as Brooke tried to get Jordan back into it. Jade tied up Jordan in the ropes, then hit a chop and a dropkick. Another two count. Jordan got a quick rollup for two. Shot exchange and Jordan hit a couple of axhandles and a back elbow. Jade kicked Jordan against the back of the leg as she tried to spring from the second rope, and then hit her finisher.

WINNER: Cora Jade at 3:55.

Jade went at Jordan with her stick, but Brooke cut her off and chased her out with it.

(Wells’s Analysis: A nice little match here as Jordan can really move and has some unique approaches to even basic stuff. Jade is really looking confident in her heel persona, so although it’s taken some time, she seems to be a success story at this point. Brooke mistimed her swing of the cane and had to hold it up for a long time and just wait for Jade to slip out of the ring before swinging and missing, but that’s Dana Brooke for you)

-Ilja Dragunov cut a promo on Bron Breakker ahead of the #1 contender’s match, which is apparently now as Bron Breakker’s music played him out to the ring. [c]

-Recap of Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp last week, where Gable Steveson surprisingly didn’t turn against Thorpe. Presently, an unseen reporter caught up with them and Steveson said he had a lot to think about. A bunch of NXT PC wrestlers watched the recap on an iPad and remarked at Steveson. Dijak walked by and asked if they thought Steveson was the biggest badass now. Pretty much, they said. Dijak sneered and stormed off.

(3) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. BRON BREAKKER – #1 Contender’s match

Breakker repeatedly plowed Dragunov into a corner, then took him to another. Breakker fought off a couple of shots and battered Dragunov again. They went to a third corner and Dragunov got in a good number of rights and lefts until Breakker planted Dragunov for two. Dragunov tried to deadlift Breakker, who fought it off. Dragunov missed a lariat and Dragunov gave him a release suplex. Breakker scraped Dragunov against a rope, then took him to a corner. Dragunov threw a bevy of chops to get back into it and grounded Breakker, then hit a flying knee drop. European uppercut by Dragunov. Dragunov wanted a suplex and Breakker flattened out. Breakker took Dragunov down violently and picked him up for a suplex, which Dragunov fought off. The two both ended up on the outside on a suplex attempt and the match went to split-screen. [c]

The two exchanged rights in the center of the ring. Breakker ran the ropes and Dragunov laid him out with a lariat, then sold on the mat with Breakker for a bit. Dragunov hit a belly-to-back suplex and held on for a second. He went for a third but Breakker slipped free and hit one, but Dragunov ended up hitting another anyway. Dragunov set up the Torpedo but Breakker cut it off, then went up and hit a flying knee. Breakker pulled down his singlet and Dragunov fought off a charge and lifted Breakker and slammed him into a corner. Dragunov went to the top and hit a coast-to-coast dropkick on a grounded Breakker.

[HOUR TWO]

Dragunov hit Torpedo Moscow, which apparently has the “Moscow” part back, and he got a long two. Vic sold shock that it didn’t finish. Dragunov fought his way tot the top but Breakker speared him out of the air. Dragunov kicked out at the last moment, shocking the audience (and me). “Holy shit” chant. Breakker beat Dragunov’s head into the mat over and over, then lifted up Dragunov, who turned it into a DDT. Dragunov managed a powerbomb for two. Dragunov flew at Breakker with a forearm and covered for two. Both guys hit their feet. Dragunov hit some shots but Breakker laid him out. Breakker went for a spear but Dragunov hit a flash knee. Dragunov hit another Torpedo Moscow and finished.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 14:20.

(Wells’s Analysis: Satisfying war as once again Breakker plays a pitch-perfect unbeatable machine that the babyface overcomes in the end. It probably won’t do any favors for Breakker to keep losing, though, so hopefully his callup is imminent. Dragunov feels like he’s overdue for this spot, so it’ll be interesting to see it go off when he’s facing another babyface)

-McKenzie interviewed Wes Lee. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walked into frame and Dominik tried to accept Lee’s open challenge. Lee said he hadn’t done an open challenge in a while because of how crazy it got when he had them. He said if that’s what he wanted though, they could do it. Mysterio slowed Lee down and said they’d do it next week to give Lee some time to prepare. They’re getting their money’s worth out of Judgment Day month on NXT.

-Tiffany Stratton headed to the ring for her match. [c]

-Baron Corbin said last week, he torched his past and now he’s the master of his own destiny, but now he’s without a compass. He wonders about his future. This house, this life…he said he had always believed he can’t fight fate but now it’s what he’s doing. He said he looks back and has nothing in common with who he’s portrayed, but now, what is he? He drove through the night and ended up in a ring of tiki torches and there was a hooded figure there. The segment ended on that cliffhanger.

(4) IVY NILE vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Non-title

We got a quick recap of the Creeds losing their way out of the brand last week. The sea of Chase U students chanted “you tapped out” at Tiffany. Nile had the early advantage and grounded Stratton. Stratton put on the brakes on a rope run and kicked Nile. Nile put on an ankle lock and Stratton frantically worked to reverse. The two reset and Nile hit a forearm. Stratton put Nile on the apron and tripped her there, then hip blocked her out near the announce table. Stratton followed and rolled Nile back inside. Double stomp by Stratton got two. Hip attack at the ropes got two also. Stratton leaned on Nile with a headlock, then put Nile in a corner and tried her gymnastic splash but Nile moved. Nile hit a couple of blocks and threw a back kick. Nile hit Julius Creed’s rolling plant. Stratton fought off something and put Nile head into the buckle, then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 4:39.

Stratton gave a post-match promo and yelled at the (Chase U) crowd for saying she tapped out to Thea Hail.

(Wells’s Analysis: Okay stuff here as Ivy Nile tries to work in a slightly different way, depressed that her Creed Brothers are gone. She’s got a hard cap without them to play off of, so hopefully they’re trying hard again to pry some personality out of her.

-Backstage, Thea Hail fired up with the male members of Chase U and they gassed her up for a rematch with Tiffany Stratton.

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo was introduced ahead of the match to free Tony D’Angelo. [c]

-Noam Dar, via twitter, was still depressed without his Heritage Cup.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Blair Davenport, who kept up the bullying on Roxanne Perez. She said when she comes at her again, she’s going to leave her laying like Nikkita, like Wendy, and like Sol.

(5) CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO vs. JOE COFFEY (w/Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) – If Stacks wins, Tony D’Angelo is freed; if Coffey wins, D’Angelo goes to trial

I shook my head just writing out the stipulation. The two exchanged some light offense and escapes early. Rope run and Coffey grounded Stacks with a headlock takeover. Stacks fought to his feet but couldn’t break the hold. Coffey blocked Stacks to the mat to boos. Coffey told Stacks to get up and said “It’s time.” Coffey laid out Stacks with a big lariat and Stacks kicked out at two. Coffey yelled at Stacks that they had a deal. Stacks said he was no snitch. The “match” went to commercial. [c]

Upon return, Tony D was calling into the show. He said Gallus took the bait and now it was time for Stacks to fire up. The call played on the system and the crowd cheered. Wolfgang and Mark distracted Stacks to cut off the flurry. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price showed up on the ramp, distracting the tag champs.

Stacks backdropped Coffey. Coffey threw some punches as Stacks went all fighting spirit and got to his feet. Stacks put Coffey in a corner, then hit a backdrop. Stacks fought off Mark (Bronco and Lucien were gone now) and while the ref was distracted, Stacks hit Coffey with his crowbar, then threw it to Wolfgang and flopped, getting the tag champs sent. Stacks hit his drop knee finisher.

WINNER: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo at 10:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: Well…that was…busily booked. Nice win for Stacks, but he basically won the right to keep playing second fiddle to Tony D when he’s really been showing the ability to go out on his own with some success.)

-Joe Gacy and the rest of the Dyad walked up to Ivy Nile to taunt her. Gacy denied being the masked figure last week. The group told her there was always room for one more.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were introduced. [c]

-McKenzie interviewed Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. They thought Noam Dar was pathetic. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo tried to hit on the women and said they’d put some of the smile back on their faces. Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer walked in and asked if there was a problem. They’re jamming everyone onto the show one way or another.

(6) CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (w/Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio)

Trick and Priest opened. Trick snapped on a headlock and Priest pushed him off, then hit a block and threw a right. Priest shoved Williams to a corner and battered him. Priest charged Williams to the opposite corner and posed. Balor tagged in and leaned on Trick on the second rope. Balor kicked Williams down in the heel corner and tagged Priest again. Broken Arrow by Priest got a one count. Balor tagged in and charged Williams into the corner repeatedly. Balor cut off a flurry with more blocks in the corner and charged Williams into the corner, but Williams exploded out with a clothesline and finally tagged Melo. Melo flew off the top and the faces cleared the heels heading to split-screen. [c]

Judgment Day was dominating Hayes with frequent tags. Hayes finally hit a jawbreaker and made the tag. Williams got in quick shots and hit a dropkick and a flapjack. He covered for two. The two laid each other out with lariats. Both made tags. Hayes dominated Balor with rights and a knee lift, then a crescent kick. Springboard attack missed for Melo and Finn hit a sling blade. Balor set up Coup de Grace, but it missed and Hayes hit a springboard clothesline and both guys sold on the mat at the ten minute mark. Priest tagged in and Hayes hit a stunner but Priest laid out Hayes and covered for a near-fall and Trick saved. Bonzo gonzo and bodies were everywhere. Dominik distracted Hayes and Hayes still managed a DDT on Priest. Mysterio went in with a chair but it was a distraction for Rhea to use the Money in the Bank briefcase. She handed it to Balor, who set up a shot, but Ilja Dragunov appeared behind him and took the case. Hayes charged and Balor moved, so he ended up putting the case into Dragunov’s head. Oh, good, another story where the babyface will be too dumb to put that into context.

In the chaos, Priest hit South of Heaven and finally Finn hit the Coup de Grace to finish Hayes.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 12:13.

Afterward, Judgment Day posed on the ramp while Dragunov and Hayes blamed one another.

(Wells’s Analysis: A good enough match, though the babyface miscommunication spot to start a feud is over done and never makes either of them look good. The Judgment Day have become a really fun and integral part of this brand over the past few weeks and it seemingly will end with Dominik’s challenge of Wes Lee next week, but it could be strung out to a Finn Balor challenge of Carmelo Hayes given the pin combination here)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Strangely, and for the first time in ages, there was no overrun. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come as two hours is plenty without dragging it out with a scheduled overrun. An okay enough show, as Bron Breakker gets out of the way of the title picture but provides the means for another to get there, the Tony D/Stacks saga continued with a double red herring, and they’re trying to get something out of Ivy Nile and maybe it’ll be clear next week what that is. Not an overly thrilling week, but nothing stood out as particularly egregious either. We’ll break it down some more on PWT Talks NXT tonight. Hang with us or stream tomorrow. Cheers.

