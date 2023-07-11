NXT HITS & MISSES (7/11): Judgement Day vs. Hayes & Williams, Breakker vs. Dragunov, Jade vs. Jordan, Chase U vs. Gulak & Dempsey, Stratton vs. Nile, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CHASE U vs. DREW GULAK & CHARLIE DEMPSEY

Gulak and Dempsey were once guest trainers for Chase University, now turned the bitter rivals of the founder and the MVP of Chase U, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson respectively. Tonight, Hudson and Chase were fighting for the honor of Chase U.

I can’t believe that I’m actually as invested in Chase University as I am. When Chase started the gimmick, I didn’t see it lasting more than a few months. Now, the Chase U segments are some of my favorite parts of NXT TV. They’ve told a ridiculous story with a ridiculous cast of characters, but they’ve made it work.

This was a solid tag match, complete with the Chase U shenanigans and comedy. Thea Hail helped secure the victory and locked Gulak in a Kimura behind the ref’s back. Fitting retribution for them costing her the Women’s championship.

Verdict: HIT

CORA JADE vs. KELANI JORDAN

Last week we saw Jordan make her debut in a rather impressive fashion against Tatum Paxley. Cora Jade made notice of the win and called her out after her win.

Jordan certainly continued to impress tonight, selling Jade’s offense extremely well and executing her offense rather cleanly for someone who is so new to the business. If she stays on this path, I think she could certainly carve a major spot out for herself in this business.

Jordan did lose to Jade tonight, but that makes sense. Jade is a main event level heel, she shouldn’t be losing to a debuting talent. No matter how promising that talent may be.

Verdict: HIT

BRON BREAKKER vs. ILJA DRAGUNOV

I honestly don’t know if I’ve ever had less excitement for a Dragunov match as I did going into this match tonight. Bron Breakker may be one of the top stars in NXT, but he still hasn’t connected with the audience in a meaningful way. A way like Carmelo Hayes has, for example. Breakker is infinitely better as a heel, but he’s missing something that’ll take him from a good talent to a great talent.

Dragunov challenged Breakker to a match last week, claiming that Breakker was the only thing standing in the way of his chances at becoming NXT Champion. Dragunov might be much smaller than Breakker, but his heart and never give up attitude means that he’ll never back down (see Dragunov vs. Walter from NXT UK as proof).

While this match was more or less what I expected, Breakker and Dragunov showcasing how much damage Dragunov can take and keep going, they admittedly sucked me in. Watching Dragunov try to fight from underneath is always entertaining. Dragunov barely won by the skin of his teeth, meaning he’ll challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT title at the Great American Bash.

Verdict: HIT

IVY NILE vs TIFFANY STRATTON

Now that the Creed Brothers have left NXT, Ivy Nile is all that remains of Diamond Mine. The sole member took on NXT Champion, Tiffany Stratton in singles action alone for the first time in her career.

Nile held her own against the champ, giving Stratton a great exhibition match. Nile has come so far since her debut, and she continues to improve each time she’s in the ring.

Ultimately, the champ picked up the win. But Nile looked like she could hang with the best in the division, and that’s a great step forward in my book.

Verdict: HIT

STACKS vs. JOE COFFEY – FATE OF THE DON MATCH

Well, I mean… What’s more American than incorporating pro-wrestling into our judicial system?

Tony D’Angelo has found himself locked up in jail and last week we found out that Stacks cut a deal with Joe Coffey. If Stacks could beat him in a match, Coffey will drop the charges. If not, D’Angelo sleeps with the fishes. Well. Probably cockroaches. Dirty Dom told me all about the cockroaches. And the dementors. Prison Mike told me about those.

Anywho. It also appeared that Stacks could potentially betray Coffey with the way Stacks was talking to the Don last week. Would Stacks free the Don?

This match was shockingly better than I expected it to be. Joe Coffey is an amazing talent, but everyone sleeps on Stacks. Stacks has always seemed like he took a backseat to Tony D’Angelo, but truth be told Stacks is a much better wrestler than D’Angelo currently is.

Stacks picked up the win showing his loyalty to the Don, and freeing the Don so he can fight another day.

Verdict: HIT

CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS vs. FINN BALOR & DAMIAN PRIEST

The show opened with Dominic Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley making their way to the ring to “handle business” as Vic Joseph put it on commentary. Priest called out NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams prompting them to come out and face Judgement Day in the ring. This wound up leading to a tag match later in the night with Melo and Trick vs. Balor and Priest.

I like the fact that NXT and the main roster are working together to tell a few stories right now. Not only does it help get more eyeballs on NXT as a whole, but it introduces the NXT cast of characters to the main roster audience early. That way, when they inevitably debut on the main roster the audience already has an idea of who they are and what they’re about. If you’re going to have anyone elevate an NXT talent right now, may as well have one of the hottest acts in wrestling right now be the ones to do that.

Judgement Day picked up the win after Dragunov tried to make the save when Damian Priest was about to hit Hayes with the MITB briefcase. This easily sets up the feud between Dragunov and Hayes, and continues the feud with the Judgement Day. Great finish.

Verdict: HIT

