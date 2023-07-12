AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/12): Keller’s report on Nick Wayne’s debut, Blood & Guts mystery partners revealed, Cole & MJF team again, Jericho vs. Komander

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 12, 2023

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA) AT SASKTEL CENTRE

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Brandon LeClair from PWTorch to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

-Excalibur introduced the show as cameras showed clusters of fans in the crowd.

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

-Chris Jericho made his ring entrance. The announcers talked about Jericho acknowledging he was on a cold streak and was looking to reevaluate things. Fans sang his song to the end. The bell rang four minutes into the hour. Komander landed a corkscrew dive over the top rope onto Jericho at ringside. Jericho took over back in the ring when caught a flying Komander with a forearm mid-air. He methodically chopped and suplexed Komander. Jericho did his “signature” (once you see it you can’t unsee it) overly casual soft whip of Kommander into the ropes, but Komander flipped over him and then landed a reverse sidekick. Jericho tossed a charging Komander over the top rope at which point they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Jericho controlled the action during the break. Komander made a comeback after the break. He walked the top rope and landed a springboard shooting star press for a near fall. Jericho took a spill to ringside when Komander moved. Komander than ran the top rope and leaped onto another part of the top rope and then dove at Jericho (and pretty much completely missed, but Jericho bumped anyway). Fans chanted “Holy shit!” He threw Jericho back into the ring and played to the crowd before landing a Phoenix splash style kneedrop for a very near fall. (That didn’t look like it landed how he wanted.) Komander leaped off the top rope, but Jericho blocked him with what was intended to be a Code Breaker. He scored a two count.

Jericho went for a Judas back elbow, but Komander ducked. Komander then leaped at Jericho off the top rope, but Jericho caught him and put him into the Walls of Jericho for the tapout win.

WINNER: Jericho in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Part of this were good, but several spots were flashy but sloppy.)

-As Jericho was celebrating, Don Callis walked out to his “noise” (it’s not really a song). Callis said the world is abuzz over the possibility that Jericho joins the Don Callis Family. He said 28 years ago they were part of a faction led by their mentor, “Bad News” Allen. He said he’s a little nostalgic and he put together a surprise video for him. A clip aired of them back in the day including Allen. Jericho said he remembers that was back in 1995. He said he still has all his hair, but Callis doesn’t. Jericho said Allen told them to always stick together. Callis said he made them promise. Callis said maybe he’s emotional over the buzz of them getting together, but he thinks Allen is up there in heaven with a smile on his face over the possibility of him joining him. He said there’s no pressure and he can make his decision when he’s comfortable, but he knows what Allen would want.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s great they had that footage. It really does add to the story they’re telling here.)

-Excalibur narrated clips of the Jack Perry-Hook angle last week.

-They went backstage to Alex Marvez who said Perry won’t get out of his car. He knocked. Perry rolled the window down and said it’s an unfair work environment. Hook snuck into the car from the other side. Perry abandoned the vehicle, but Hook grabbed him by his hair. Perry broke free and ran. Hook looked at the camera and said, “Keep running, Perry.”

-Excalibur hyped upcoming segments including Nick Wayne’s debut. [c]

-Renee Paquette interviewed Callis in the back. She asked about Jericho. Callis said he’s going to make a big announcement later regarding who the fifth member of Blackpoo Combat Club will be at Blood & Guts. He said he’ll go to the ring alone. Renee asked if he is worried about being alone. Callis said he’s not afraid of Kenny Omega.

-They went to the announcers on camera.

-Excalibur narrated a video recap of last week’s skit with MJF and Adam Cole. Then a new skit aired where they were doing shots at a bar. MJF said he is disappointed he’s not wearing the “Better Than You, Bay Bay” t-shirt. Cole said he lost it. Four women walked by who caught their eyes. MJF said there’s two for each of them. Cole said he really cares about Britt Baker. MJF said he admired that, then said, “Four for daddy.” He left with four women.

MJF walked back to the bar and zipped up. “The maximum ride is spent,” he said. Cole said he can’t talk like that on TV. “That’s disgusting!” he said. Cole said he never lost the t-shirt. Cole said he’ll put it on if MJF does what he wants to do next. Cole whispered something to MJF. MJF didn’t like it. They cut to Cole and MJF playing “Fight Forever.” MJF said he’s not a loser virgin. Cole got him to try. MJF said it’s actually fun, especially playing with a buddy. Cole asked if he had never played a multi-player game before. MJF said he’d need a friend for that and he sounded sad.

Cole paused the game and said when they were forced to be a team, he had every intention of blindsiding him. MJF said he was too and laughed. Cole said MJF is a cool dude. MJF reciprocated and they went back to playing. They won their tag match and then high-fived.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least Cole resisted temptation there more than he did last week when he gave to cheating during their match. This was amusing and the two showed some chemistry here playing off of each other. I’m still along for the ride, but with some reservations about either MJF becoming too likable along the way or Cole looking like a sucker in the end.)

(2) DARBY ALLIN & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA & DANNY GARCIA

Darby and Cassidy came out first. Then Garcia and Guevara. Excalibur noted they came out to their individual entrance themes rather than the Jericho Appreciation Society music. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour.