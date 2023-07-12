20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Report (7-12-2003): Flair & Kane vs. Nash & RVD, Lance Storm tells fans he’s not boring, Jericho “Highlight Reel” with Steve Austin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report was originally published on PWTorch.com 20 years ago this week…

WWE House Show Report

July 12, 2003

Green Bay, Wisc. at the Resch Center

Report by Chris Ciske, PWTorch.com correspondent

To start the show, Howard Finkel asks us to rise for the National Anthem. Midway through, La Resistance’s music starts up and they enter the arena. They proceed to make fun of Green Bay and the Packers until Stone Cold’s music hits and he enters. He tells them not to interrupt the National Anthem, and that he’s decided that the Tag Team Title Match should be right now.

(1) La Resistance defeated the Dudley Boyz to retain the Tag Team Titles. The crowd was majorly into this one. The finish came when Bubba and Dupree were fighting outside the ring and distracting the ref. Grenier snuck up behind D-Von, nailed him with one of the Tag Belts and pinned him. After the match, Bubba was checking on D-Von and Dupree hit him with a Tag Belt. La Resistance proceeded to setup a table in the ring. Before they could do anything, Spike ran in and hit the Dudley Dog on both men. Bubba and D-Von then hit the 3D on Grenier through the table. However, the table begin to tip over and they went through very awkwardly. Nick Patrick and a security guard did the “X” sign to call out help for Grenier. It looked like he was all right, as he was able to walk out under his own power.

(2) Mark Jindrak defeated Rico (w/ Miss Jackie). Finkel was updating us on the time left during the match. After he announced 1 minute to go, Jackie tried to slap Jindrak, but he ducked and she hit Rico. Jindrak then hit what I assume is his finisher for the win.

Lance Storm comes out to a chorus of “boring” chants. As he reads a prepared statement about how he’s not boring, Randy Orton interrupts. He tells Lance not to listen to the crowd, and he starts to make fun of Green Bay until Maven interrupts. He says that they’re making him sick, and calls Orton an asshole. They double team Maven until Garrison Cade runs out for the save. Finkel announces that it’s a tag team match.

(3) Lance Storm & Randy Orton defeated Maven & Garrison Cade. Finish came when Orton hit Cade with his Diamond Cutter-type finisher for the win.

(4) Gail Kim defeated Trish Stratus and Molly Holly in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s Title. Val Venis was the special guest referee. Kim hit Molly with her hurracanrana for the win while Trish was on the outside after Molly threw her into the ring steps. After the match, Molly tried attacking Trish, but Trish was able to take advantage and hit her with the Stratusfaction.

Next was Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel with special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin. This was a great segment, as you could tell that both guys were having a lot of fun trying to get the other to laugh. One hilarious moment towards the end was when Austin said he wanted to have a beer with Jericho, and did his “If you want to see Jericho and I have a beer, give me a hell yeah!” line. Jericho then said, “If you want to see me have a beer with Austin, give me a whomp-bomp-a-loomp-bomp-a-whomp-bam-boom!” “If you want to see me have a beer with Austin, give me a yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah!” “If you want to see me have a beer with Austin, give me a who put the bomp in the bomp-shoo-bomp-shoo-bomp!” The crowd was with him on every one. At this point, Austin is doing everything he can to try and hide the fact that he’s laughing his ass off. Austin and Jericho then share a beer before Austin stuns Jericho. Austin has a beer at each corner, and begins to leave, but he comes back in for more cheers. Jericho returns and says all he really wants to do is share a beer with Austin. As he puts it, “Just two heterosexual men having a beer.” So again they drink a beer together, and again Austin gives the Stunner to Jericho. A fun, fun segment.

Intermission.

(5) Scott Steiner defeated Test. Early in the match, Test had an earring ripped out and was bleeding pretty bad. In the end, Steiner hit Test with a faceslam for the win. After the match, Steiner tells Test not to call Stacy anymore. Then he makes a couple of innuendoes about how he’s doing Stacy and does his “holla if you hear me” shtick before leaving.

(6) Christopher Nowinski & Rodney Mack (w/ Theodore Long) defeated Tommy Dreamer & Rosey. Long did his usual mic work before the match. The end came when the referee was distracted by Dreamer and Nowinski fighting outside the ring. Inside, Rosey had Mack up for his fallaway slam when Long snuck into the ring and hit Rosey with a low blow. Mack locked on the Black-Out for the submission.

(7) Booker T defeated Christian to retain the Intercontinental Title. Towards the end, Booker tossed Christian out of the ring and did a Spinaroonie. Christian tried to sneak in and hit Booker with the belt, but Booker ducked, kicked him in the stomach, and nailed the Scissor Kick for the win. Good, but way too short.

(8) Ric Flair & Kane (w/ Triple H) defeated Kevin Nash & Rob Van Dam. The match was scheduled to be Triple H/Flair vs. Nash/RVD, but Triple H came out limping wearing a shirt and pants and said he was injured and couldn’t wrestle. He said he found a suitable replacement, and announced Kane. Finish came when RVD went for the 5-star on Flair, and Triple H was distracting the ref. Randy Orton ran out and knocked RVD off the top. Flair rolled on top of him for the win. After the match, Kane knocked Nash out and chokeslammed Orton, Flair, and RVD. Austin’s music hit and he ran out to try and stop Kane. Kane was about to chokeslam Austin when Booker T ran in. Kane let go and chokeslammed Booker. Austin then gave the Stunner to Kane. As Austin was leaving, Kane sat up and stared down Austin to end the show.

Overall, a really good show. The Highlight Reel was worth the price of admission alone. That was such a ball to watch.

