(7/12) AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on MJF & Adam Cole in Tag Tournament, Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 12, 2023

SASKATOON, SK AT SASKTEL CENTRE

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) CHRIS JERICHO vs. KOMANDER

Chris Jericho and Komander battled back and fourth, early on Komander tossed Jericho out of the ring and then dove out onto him. On the outside, Komander slammed Jericho into the barricade and then back into the ring. Once both men were in the ring, Jericho hit a forearm and then a body slam. Jericho then applied a series of chops. Komander was tossed over the top rope as the first break started. [c]

Komander did a springboard handstand counter into a head scissor. Jericho quickly got up and tried for a lionsault, but Komander dodged that attempt. Jericho then hit a running lariat and another series of chops. Komander countered in the corner and stood on the ropes, Jericho pushed him into a seated position in the corner.

Jericho tried for a superplex, but he was pushed to the mat. Komander then hit a rope run shooting star press for a near fall. Jericho ended up on the outside and Komander ran the ropes and hit a back flip onto to the floor. Komander hit another spin move in the ring for a near fall. Jericho countered with a Code Breaker for a near fall.

Jericho caught Komander on a pin move, Jericho transitioned Komander into a Lion Tamer and won via submission.

WINNER: Chris Jericho

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun change of pace opening match, not a clinic, but I like the match the two wrestlers worked.)

-Don Callis came to meet Jericho in the ring. Callis said the rating last week was huge, and the world is waiting to see if he will join his family. Don invoked the faction they were in together 34 years ago and showed a clip of them from that time. Jericho said he still has all his hair, he said their mentor told them to stay together. They didn’t keep their promise to him, but he is smiling from heaven with that being a possibility.

-Jack Perry was backstage in a car, he said that AEW is an unsafe work environment. Hook then enter the car and Perry ran and then the car drove off. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: Is there a year end award for worse heel/face turn? Because Perry is the leader in the clubhouse for me right now.)

-Don Callis was backstage and said that he will be out in the ring later to announce the 5th man for BCC at Blood and Guts.

-MJF and Adam Cole had another video of them hanging out. They were doing shots at a bar, MJF asked why Cole isn’t wearing their shirt. Four women walked by and MJF tried to get Cole to get with them, MJF then walked off with them. MJF came back and Cole admitted he didn’t lose the shirt. He said he would wear the shirt if they played the AEW game together. They then played and Cole asked if MJF has ever played a multiplayer game. MJF got quiet and said no you need friends for that, Cole paused the game, got serious and said that MJF was cool. MJF and Cole then decided to work together and win the tag titles.

(2) DARBY ALLIN & ORANGE CASSIDY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA & DANIEL GARCIA

Orange Cassidy and Sammy Guevara started the match, Orange and Sammy both mocked each other. Cassidy applied a side headlock and both men rolled on the mat until Sammy was on the ground and Cassidy put his hands on his pockets. Cassidy then jumped over and dodged Sammy, until Daniel Garcia entered and took down Orange. Darby was tagged in against Sammy.

Garcia attacked Darby from the apron, Sammy then tossed Darby out of the ring, where he dove onto Garcia. Daniel Garcia then dodged a Cassidy dive and tagged himself in. From here he slammed Darby and was fully in control as the break started. [c]

Darby was dominated the entire break, Darby made a comeback with a Code Red. But, it was on the non-legal man and Garcia got a roll up near fall. Cassidy was finally tagged in and grabbed Garcia and ran him along the apron and then entered the ring and the two battled until Cassidy hit a driver for a near fall. Cassidy tried for an orange punch, Garcia dodged. Shortly after both men traded pins and transitions to a stalemate.

Cassidy and Garcia hit high boots at the same time and the ref started a ten count. Both were able to tag in their partner, Darby and Sammy traded punches and moves in the corner. Both men hit heads, at the same time Garcia and Cassidy took each other out. Sammy then hit a running knee then a shooting star press, but Darby rolled out of the way.

Prince Nana then came down and told Garcia to hit Cassidy with the skateboard. Swerve Strickland then took out Darby while the ref was getting rid of that. Sammy hit a GTH on the knocked out Darby and got the pin.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun fast paced and athletic match, this match had no real story based on this the of tournament. But, I thought this was pretty good considered, but this Sammy Guevara character is all over the place.)

-Nick Wayne had a video talking about his past and when he learned his dad had passed. [c]

-Adam Cole was backstage, he was on the phone explaining himself to Britt. Roderick Strong then came in and asked if he really likes MJF.

(3) MJF & ADAM COLE vs. BRIAN CAGE & BIG BILL

MJF and Big Bill started the match, MJF said that he wanted to body slam Big Bill. MJF acted like he was hurt, tagged in Adam Cole and walked off. Cole motivated MJF to return as the crowd cheered and chanted MJF. Brian Cage and Cole were the legal men, Cage did push-ups then Adam Cole did. Still no wrestling in the first few minutes.

MJF was tagged in and called for a body slam as Big Bill was tagged. MJF tried to pick up Bill and MJF sold his back. MJF was about to do pushups, Big Bill kicked him and punched him as the break started. [c]

Big Bill tried to hit a choke slam, but MJF bit the hand and then body slammed Big Bill. MJF tried to get the tag, but Cage got to him and tried for a power bomb, but MJF dodged and got the tag. Cole tried for a super kick but was stopped, he then hit one. MJF said double clothesline and they entered the ring together. Big Bill hit a two arm clothesline taking them both out.

MJF and Cole took out Bill, then Cage hit a double Samoa drop with both men. Cole then hit a super kick on the apron and MJF hit a Heatseeker. Cole hit the running knee for the pinfall.

WINNER: MJF & Adam Cole

(Sage’s Analysis: I HAVE NO IDEA WHY AEW & MJF ARE TRYING TO GET MJF CHEERED, while I personally like a joke match like this. I would never have my heel Champion do this even when you know he will screw over Cole.)

-MJF said he was over in Canada, and had Cole do his thing. Then MJF got the crowd to chant double clothesline. Cole said that never in his wildest dreams did he think a tag team with Max would work. He said he now wants to win the tournament and become the tag team champions.

-Jake Hager was outside Jericho’s locker room, he entered and confronted Jericho and asked if he was going to join Callis. Jericho said that Don made a lot of good points and he truly doesn’t know. Hager took off his bucket hat and said they go way back together as well and asked him to be straight with him and handed him the hat. [c]