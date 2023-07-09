20 YRS AGO: WWE Live Event Report (7-7-2023): Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle vs. Big Show, Billy Gunn vs. Cena, plus Rhyno, Shelton, APA, Spankky, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This report was originally published 20 years ago on PWTorch.com.

WWF house show report

July 7, 2003

Cleveland, Oh. at Gund Arena

Report by Chris Clair, PWTorch.com correspondent

I arrived late and apparently missed a bikini contest. I found out late that we had received tickets to a loge at the Gund Arena and rushed to watch Monday Night Raw. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a house show and the crowd was extremely small. The house show definitely had a different feel then the various Raws I have attended over the years. I’d say there were maybe 3-4,000 people in attendance.

(1) Ultimo Dragon pinned Jamie Noble (w/Nidia).

(2) A-Train beat Orlando Jordan. Funny spot where Orlando Jordan charged A-Train in the corner, lost steam, and appeared to rest his head on Train’s chest. Jordan was pinned soon thereafter.

(3) The Basham Brothers beat Spanky & Funaki.

Eddie Guerrero came to the ring and sincerely apologized to Tajiri for attacking him on Smackdown. Both wrestlers were attacked by Sean O’Haire, who succumbed to the green mist. Eddie grabbed a chair to nail O’Haire and ultimately turned on Tajiri.

(4) Billy Gunn pinned John Cena. Billy Gunn received a rather large ovation while Cena was booed pretty hard.

(5) The APA (w/Zach Gowen) beat The FBI (w/Nunzio) when Gowen interfered with his cane. Gowen then did a Hulk Hogan impersonation, which went nowhere. He looked like some loser kid who jumped in the ring and was mugging for the camera.

(6) Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas beat Chris Benoit & Rhyno to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles. The former Team Angle used a belt shot on Rhyno to retain the titles. Good match.

(7) Brock Lesnar beat Kurt Angle and Big Show in a three-way to retain the WWE Title. Before the match, Big show got shoved by a ringside fan and a short shouting match ensued. In the end, Lesnar hit the F5 on Show for the win.

Biggest Pops: Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Billy Gunn, Chris Benoit

Most Heat: Big Show, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, A-Train, FBI

Notes: The show overall was not worth the price of admission. Nothing of note occurred and the action was pretty blah other than everyone hitting their main spots. Thank God for free tickets, free food, free beer in the loge, and free parking.

