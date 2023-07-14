More Undertaker one-man show dates added for August and November

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced five new Undertaker one-man show performances in August and November. The new cities added to the tour are: Louisville, Ky.; St. Louis, Mo.; Kansas City, Mo.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pa. in the coming months.

The press release describes the shows as follows:

[The shows] will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London since debuting last summer. Tickets for the upcoming tour are available beginning Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.

The tour dates are as follows:

Thursday, August 24 at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Additional tour stops include:

Friday, August 25 – St. Louis at The Pageant – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

Saturday, August 26 – Kansas City, Mo. at Uptown Theater – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

Thursday, November 9 – Indianapolis at Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Tickets available via www.ticketmaster.com

Friday, November 10 – Cleveland at The Agora – Tickets available via www.agoracleveland.com/

Saturday, November 11 – Pittsburgh at Byham Theater – Tickets available via www.trustarts.org

