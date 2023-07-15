Eric Young returns to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Longtime member of the Impact roster, Eric Young, returned to the company on Saturday night at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. Young was revealed as Scott D’Amore’s mystery partner against Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag-team match.

Young, 43, left Impact last December when his contract expired. In storyline, Young was “stabbed” by Deaner, who at the time was a counterpart in the Violent By Design stable.

Late last year, Fightful reported that Young had re-signed with WWE but he never appeared on WWE television.

