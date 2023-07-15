VIP AUDIO 7/15 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Wrestler reaction to new rules for matches in AEW, minute-by-minute viewership for Punk vs. Joe and FTR vs. Juice & Jay, Rampage thoughts, Dynamite ratings, attendance notes (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- Full details and reaction to the new rules for wrestlers in AEW including locker room reaction
- Minute-by-minute viewership for C.M. Punk vs. Samoa Joe and FTR vs. Juice Robinson & Jay White
- Rampage thoughts
- Dynamite ratings
- Attendance notes
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply