AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/15): Punk vs. Starks, Soho vs. Willow in Owen Hart Cup Finals, FTR vs. Jay White & Juice

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with soundbites from wrestlers in key matches on the show. FTR spoke about defending against Jay White & Juice Robinson. Juice & Jay cut a brief promo, Willow Nightingale said she’s bringing her big hair, big smile, and big fight on her way to winning an even bigger trophy. Ruby Soho she’s going to win what was rightfully hers last time. Ricky Starks said he will prove why he’s “Absolute” Ricky Starks. Punk told him to tie his boots tighter and they’ll find out whether he can sink or swim. (Did he watch Edge vs. Grayson Waller?).

-The Collision opening theme aired featuring Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-Ian Riccaboni introduced the show, in place of Kevin Kelly who is covering the New Japan G1 Tournament.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW has a good bench when it comes to announcers. It’s also interesting they didn’t go with anyone associated with Dynamite’s announce team in order to keep the brand differentiation in place.)

(1) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. JUICE ROBINSON & JAY WHITE – Two out of Three Falls for the AEW Tag Team Titles

As Juice & Jay came out, they went to Ian and Nigel at ringside briefly. Ian was wearing a pink suit and pink cowboy hat. They commented on Juice & Jay earning this title shot with a win last week as a clip aired. Ian said FTR are 6-2 in best of three falls matches. The bell rang seven minutes into the hour. Both teams had a mid-match staredown. Ian plugged Battle of the Belts VII immediately following Collision featuring three titles matches.

The early pacing suggested they were planning for a long match. Cash was really playing to the crowd early. FTR regrouped at ringside early. Juice r0lled to ringside a couple minutes later to catch his breath. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00. [c/ss]

The early pacing suggested they were planning for a long match. Cash was really playing to the crowd early. FTR regrouped at ringside early. Juice r0lled to ringside a couple minutes later to catch his breath. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00. [c/ss]

Juice grounded Cash after the break. Cash outmaneuvered Juice and scored some two counts before pressing him and tossing him into the ropes. Juice again rolled to the floor. Dax tagged in and went after him on the floor. Juice chopped him. Back in the ring, Dax chopped Juice, who went down hard and clutched his chest in pain. Dax grounded Juice with a side headlock at 14:00. Juice broke free and threw Dax shoulder-first into the ringpost. Jay tagged in and chopped away at Dax in the corner. Jay powerslammed Dax for a near fall at 17:00.

Jay back suplexed Dax into a bridge for a near fall, then settled into a chinlock. Dax broke free and they exchanged more chops. Nigel said this is going to be a classic. Dax landed a hard clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up. Jay small packaged Dax for a near fall. Cash tagged in, but Juice shoved him from behind into Dax, knocking him out of the ring to stop the Big Rig. Juice then hit his Jay Driller on Cash to win the first fall as Juice celebrated in the ring right next to Jay.

FIRST FALL: Juice & Jay in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good first fall. I love that they went nearly 20 minutes before the first fall instead of the always-too-convenient unnaturally quick first fall in many best of three falls matches. It doesn’t make any sense that a first fall would come sooner than if it was a one-fall match unless a wrestlers taps out quickly to avoid being hampered for the following falls.) [c]

As the second fall got rolling, Nigel said he loves this and he’d do it for free. (Is that legally binding?) Ian plugged the Battle of the Belts line-up. Juice eventually DDT’d Cash on the mat at ringside at 27:00. Ian said he was going for a countout victory. Nigel asked if the titles change hands with a countout. (They should make clear whether a pinfall or submission in an early fall means a countout or DQ in a latter fall leading to a title change when normally it wouldn’t in a one fall match.)

Cash made a comeback and went for a sunset flip on Juice, but Juice tagged in Jay. Jay stayed in control of Cash near his corner. At 31:00 Dax got the hot-tag and the crowd cheered. Dax clotheslined Jay and then ducked Juice and rolled him up for a near fall. He followed with a slingshot bodypress off the second rope for another two count.He fended off Jay interference and landed a brainbuster suplex for a believable near fall. Fans stood and applauded, “This is awesome!” Dax set up a sharpshooter, which got a roar from the crowd. Juice resisted and upkicked Dax and sent him hard into the top rope. Dax grabbed his head in pain afterward. Jay tagged in.

Jay suplexed Dax into the corner. Juice then landed a cannonball. Jay and Juice set up a stuff piledriver, but Dax broke it up. Dax then leaped off the top rope with a sunset flip on Jay. Cash clotheslined Jay to finish the sunset flip leading to a dramatic near fall. Cash lifted Jay into a Razor’s Edge and then Dax landed a neckbreaker out of it for another dramatic near fall that popped the crowd. Dax superplexed Jay and then Cash went for a splash, but Jay lifted his knees. Juice then leaped with a frog splash on Dax. Juice draped his arm over Dax for a dramatic, believable near fall. An “AEW!” chant broke out. Ian implored viewers to reach out and tell their friends to tune in to this instant classic that they were missing. Dax and Cash hit the Big Rig for the win at 39:00.

SECOND FALL: Dax & Cash in 39:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Amazing second fall. Just one believable, dramatic near fall after another that fit within the confines of the story and pace of the match.)

Dax set up a piledriver on the ring apron. Juice backdropped out of it. They battled to ringside and tumbled over the barricade to the floor. The ref checked on the wrestlers and called for medical help. Medics checked on both wrestlers. The camera angle didn’t show the landing. Dax stood and he pulled Jay up and then chopped away at him. Jay fired back with strikes of his own. Dax suplexed him on the cement floor. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” After all four fought at ringside, FTR returned to the ring. The ref nearly counted out Jay. All four stood and approached each other for a reset of a sorts and an acknowledgment of respect for the hard-fought battle 48 minutes in. Fans stood and applauded. All four slugged it out mid-ring. Cash and Juice tumbled over the top rope to the floor as they cut to a break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Jay was in control against Dax. Jay set up a sharpshooter. Fans booed. Jay flexed and celebrated when he got it locked on. Dax crawled toward the bottom rope and eventually reached it to force a break. Fans cheered.

[HOUR TWO]

Dax stood and chopped Jay down and fended off Juice. Dax back suplexed Jay off the top rope. Dasha announced five minutes remained in the 60 minute time limit. Dax leaped to tag Cash, but Juice yanked Cash off the ring apron. Jay clipped Dax’s leg. Juice whipped Cash into the ringside steps. Jay set up a Blade Runner, but Dax escaped and applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Cash fended off Juie and then put him in a sharpshooter, also. Dax sold his knee giving out as he was cinching on the hold. Cash let go, also. Juice and Cash rolled to the floor. The ref checked on Dax’s condition as Jay tagged in Juice. Juice was selling his leg being hurt before going for a DDT. Dax slipped free and applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Juice tapped. Ian called it an instant classic.

WINNERS: FTR in 57:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

-Afterward, FTR offered a handshake. Jay and Juice declined at first. They conferred with each other. Fans chanted, “Shake their hands!” Jay and Juice left without shaking hands. Fans booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was spectacular. Great story and great execution. I especially liked that they walked right toward a time limit draw, but ultimately delivered a clean win. This is what AEW fans hoped to see from FTR regularly when they joined the company. Juice and Jay have had great chemistry as a team these past two weeks.)