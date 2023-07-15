Minute-by-minute trends for Punk vs. Joe and FTR vs. Juice & Jay on last week’s Collision episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch has obtained minute-by-minute viewership totals for last week’s Collision, which headlined with Samoa Joe vs. C.M. Punk and included a lengthy FTR vs. Juice Robinson & Jay White match that has received critical acclaim.

The tag match outdrew Punk vs. Joe, although more often than not, viewership levels tend to be lower later in wrestling shows compared to earlier.

Collision opened with 663,000, 607,000, and 643,000 for the first three minutes of C.M. Punk’s ringside promo. It dropped below 600,000 for the second half of his promo.

The Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks match peaked at 672,000 for the finish involving Q.T. Marshall.

The Julia Hart squash win peaked at 604,000.

The FTR vs. Juice & Jay tag match opened in the high 500s and peaked at 604,000 before the break. It hung around the 600,000 mark early in the second hour. It concluded with growth in the final several minutes, going from 595,000 to 645,000 five minutes later to a peak of 698,000 and 712,000 for the final two minutes.

The Punk vs. Joe match opened with 594,000 for Joe’s entrance, 624,000 for Punk’s entrance, 633,000 for the start of the match, a drop under 600,000 during the split-screen break, and a peak of 673,000 for the finish and post-match angle with Joe.

So the tag match earlier peaked 39,000 higher than the peak for Punk vs. Joe.

