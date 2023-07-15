7/15 IMPACT WRESTLING SLAMMIVERSARY 2023 PPV REPORT: Shelley vs. Aldis, Sabin vs. Rush

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING SLAMMIVERSARY 2023 PPV REPORT

JULY 15, 2023

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE SPORTSPLEX

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(A) THE DEATH DOLLZ (Rosemary & Jessicka) & JODY THREAT vs. GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS & JAI VIDAL

Fun match that the fans were into. Team Shaw dominated until Jody got the hot tag. Rosemary speared Jai and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Death Dollz & Jody Threat

(B) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. KENNY KING (w/Sheldon Jean) — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title match

King choked Hendry with a stripper bow tie. Hendry later put on the bow tie and mocked King. Hendry had King pinned after the Standing Ovation, but Jean put King’s foot on the ropes. King pinned Hendry with his feet on the ropes, aided by Jean, to win the match and the title.

WINNER: Kenny King to become the new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

(1) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. KUSHIDA vs. KEVIN KNIGHT vs. ALAN ANGELS vs. JAKE SOMETHING — Ultimate X match

Jake Something entered last as a surprise entrant. The star of the match was… everyone. Several “This is awesome” chants. Highlights included Angels doing a double Spanish Fly from the top rope on Gresham and Bailey, Knight dropkicking Angels onto a pile at ringside, Bailey doing a moonsault off the top of the structure, and Angels doing a reverse ran on Knight off the top rope. Kushida climbed to the top and knocked off Angels, then grabbed the X to get a future title shot.

WINNER: Kushida in 12:00.

-Gia Miller interviewed Kenny King and Sheldon Jean. King bragged about beating Joe Hendry for the Digital Media Title. Jean kept calling King the “DMC” and King said he liked it. King compared Alex Shelley to My Space and Chris Sabin to Twitter.

(2) THE COVEN (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)(c) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH & KILLER KELLY — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The Coven got the heat on Kelly for most of the match, then Masha got the hot tag and ran wild. All four wrestlers fought. Masha pinned Wilde after giving her a Snow Plow.

WINNERS: Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly in 8:00 to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles

(3) SCOTT D’AMORE & ERIC YOUNG vs. BULLY RAY & DEANER (w/KON)

Darren McCarty (formerly of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings) was the special ringside enforcer. Eric Young came out as Scott’s surprise tag team partner to a big reaction. They came out to the Canadian national anthem. Their former Team Canada partner A-1 was shown in the crowd.

This was a crowd-pleasing match. Scott did a bunch of moves on Deaner, including a leg lariat and a Sky High. Scott got a “You still got it chant”. Bully argued with Scott’s mother, who was in the front row. Fans sang the national anthem. The original referee left and McCarty put on the referee’s shirt. Eric got the hot tag and ran wild. Kon pulled out McCarty as he was making a count. A-1 ran in and clotheslined Kon over the top rope. McCarty gave Bully a stunner. Scott gave the “Wassup” to Bully. Scott and McCarty put Bully through a table. Scott gave Deaner a Canadian Destroyer. Eric gave Deaner a flying elbow and got the pin.

WINNERS: Scott D’Amore & Eric Young in 12:00.

(4) CHRIS SABIN (c) vs. LIO RUSH — Impact Wrestling X Division Title match