Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince suffers injury on Smackdown during tag match

Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder during his match on Smackdown last night with partner Kit Wilson against Ridge Holland & Sheamus, according to a PWInsider report. Prince initially began favoring his arm after two backdrops by Holland, one of which he landed on his shoulder. It’s possible the separation happened during the commercial break and it was just sore after that for the rest of the match, He finished the match and was holding his shoulder at ringside after the win but playing up persona afterward. It’s not known if he’ll miss any ring time.

Ridge Holland on Twitter wrote: “So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly-to-belly, it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing (Elton) a speedy recovery.” Ridge is more sensitive than most when this type of thing happens since it was his overhead suplex at ringside that injured Big E’s neck to the point the Big E hasn’t been cleared to return to wrestling since.

So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control.

Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery. — Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) July 15, 2023

