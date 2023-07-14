WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/14): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Asuka vs. Belair Women’s Championship, Jey Uso appearance, Styles-Escobar-Butch-Waller Fatal Four Way, Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 14, 2023

RALEIGH, NC AT PNC ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Jey Uso walked in the back, alone. Michael Cole said that Jey finally snapped last week. Cole mentioned that Jey is on a war path. They then showed footage of Jey beating on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa last week. Cole said he’s on Smackdown tonight and we will hear from him later.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. They showed a graphic for Belair against Asuka for the Women’s Championship. Wade Barrett hyped the match for later in the show.

-Belair stood in the center of the ring and the crowd chanted “EST”. Belair said that people always say that patience is a virtue and good things come to those who wait. She said it’s hard to wait when you want something so badly. Belair said she feels like she’s waited forever to have her rematch with Asuka. She said she had to jump through hoops to get what should have been hers in the first place. Belair then said that tonight is the night, and it’s her night. She said it’s her night to show Asuka that patience is a virtue and vengeance is sweet. Belair said she’s going to give Asuka a K.O.D. and get the win to be the new WWE Women’s Champion.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance to a loud ovation from the crowd. A fan held up a sign that said “Flair Country”. Charlotte posed on the stage as pyro exploded behind her. Cole mentioned that Belair interfered and cost Charlotte her title match with Asuka. Cole said that Charlotte feels she still deserves an opportunity at the title.

-Charlotte stood opposite Belair. She said that Belair got her fired up. Charlotte said she thinks that Belair is going to win and she’s manifesting it in Flair Country. Charlotte said that Belair is going to walk out the champion. Charlotte then said that she will be next in line. Belair said the line starts and ends with Charlotte. Charlotte said she wouldn’t say it that way, but she’s next. Charlotte said that when Belair wins it will be Charlotte vs. Belair for the title. Charlotte asked Belair what she thought. The crowd cheered as Belair thought it over. Belair said she wasn’t going to jinx herself, but if she does win, nothing would be bigger than their match at Summerslam. Charlotte said if Belair wins, it’s on. Belair said that Charlotte is right and she is ready for Asuka. Charlotte extended her hand and Belair shook it. Charlotte leaned in to Belair and “Wooo”‘ed in her face. Charlotte exited the ring as Belair danced to her ring music. They showed Asuka watching on a monitor in the back.

(McDonald’s Analysis: This was fine, but a little underwhelming and uneventful. I liked the story they were telling with Belair being wronged and I liked the new attitude she was showing, but the past couple of weeks seem to have completely forgotten all of that. The match with Belair and Asuka should be fine later, but I have a feeling that we’re not going to get a finish and we’re going to end up with a triple threat at Summerslam anyway. I would rather this didn’t go that way, but it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. Asuka is a complete afterthought in all this and it doesn’t make sense that Charlotte would care who wins if she’s going to get the title shot at Summerslam regardless. Which also doesn’t make sense, because she didn’t earn the title shot. This whole thing is just a mess.)

-Cole and Barrett sat ringside, Cole said Asuka against Belair will happen later tonight. He then threw to a video of Jey’s beat down on Sikoa and Reigns last week on Smackdown. They then showed footage of the four competitors in the Fatal Four Way match later. Cole said it will kick off the United States Championship Invitational.

-The Brawling Brutes were in the back. Sheamus said it’s a big night for them. He said that Butch is going to advance in the tournament and he and Ridge Holland are going to get their revenge on Pretty Deadly. Holland said they’re going to give it to the pretty boys. They chanted fight night.

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance in the arena. They showed a graphic for the Brawling Brutes against Pretty Deadly. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-The Brawling Brutes were in the ring waiting for their opponents as their music played.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. Cole threw to a video recap of Pretty Deadly’s interference in Sheamus’ match against Austin Theory last week on Smackdown.

(1) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)

Sheamus started with Prince. Sheamus charged but Prince dropped to the outside. Sheamus pulled Wilson into the ring from the apron and beat on him. Prince attacked Sheamus from behind. Sheamus lifted Prince to his shoulders and delivered a rolling senton. Sheamus went to Wilson and hit him with a rolling senton onto Prince. Sheamus dumped Wilson to the outside then beat on Prince. Holland tagged in. Sheamus slammed Prince and Holland made the cover for a two count. Holland lifted Prince to his shoulders but Prince got free and took a shot at Holland’s knee. Wilson tagged in and they double teamed Holland in the corner. Prince tagged back in and they continued the double team. Wilson tagged in again and the pair beat on Holland. Holland lifted Prince and Wilson and dropped them with a double backdrop. Sheamus tagged in. Wilson went for a kick but Sheamus caught it and dumped Wilson to the apron. Holland positioned Prince on the apron as Sheamus positioned Wilson on the apron. They rained down stereo Ten Beats. The crowd lost count as Holland celebrated and Wilson collapsed from Sheamus’ blows. [c]

Prince stomped away at Sheamus as they came back from break. Wilson landed a leg drop on the apron then beat on Sheamus. Wilson entered the ring after a tag and Sheamus fought back with a chop. Wilson landed a running, sliding, uppercut to Sheamus. Prince tagged in and landed forearms on Sheamus. Wilson tagged back in and landed a big boot to Sheamus. Prince dropped to the floor to taunt Sheamus. Wilson mounted Sheamus but Sheamus got to his feet with Wilson on his shoulders and fell backward. Sheamus crawled toward Holland but Prince pulled Holland off the apron. In the ring, Wilson delivered a neckbreaker to Sheamus and made the cover for a two count. Wilson climbed to the top rope and came off but Sheamus caught Wilson with a big knee. Both men made tags. Holland took down Prince with a clothesline then Wilson with a suplex. Holland hit Prince with a shoulder block and another slam to Wilson. Holland clotheslined them both in the corner then suplexed Prince into Wilson. Holland delivered a Fisherman’s Buster to Prince and made the cover for a two count. Sheamus came off the top rope onto Wilson on the floor. Holland landed a slam on Prince and made the cover but Wilson broke up the count. Sheamus hit Wilson with a Brogue Kick that sent him to the outside. Wilson dumped Sheamus to ringside then took the cover off the top turnbuckle. Holland charged Prince but Prince moved and Holland hit the metal corner post, throat first. Prince landed a dropkick and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 11:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I was a little worried that Pretty Deadly would fall by the wayside after their loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I’m glad to see that’s not the case. Cole even said it’s only a matter of time before the win the Tag Team titles on the main roster. That’s a big thing for him to say, even if it was a throwaway type of line in the moment. This match was solid and I like the way these two teams work together. I’m ready for both sides to move on to something else, but at least we get some quality matches in the meantime. Pretty Deadly keeps coming up with different ways to win their matches, and it works for their characters. They may be annoying, but they sure are resourceful.)

-Cole threw to a video recap of Grayson Waller and Edge last week. The video started with Edge on the Grayson Waller Effect. It then transitioned to their match against each other. The package showed highlights of the match. The video then highlighted the finish and Edge’s words to Waller after the match.

-Waller was in the back. He said he isn’t surprised he’s had this much success. He said he would have beat Edge if he had more time to prepare. Waller said everyone is talking about him, including The Rock. He said The Rock’s family is imploding every week, but The Rock is worried about Waller. Waller said he’s going to continue on his trajectory, if you smell what he’s cooking.

-They showed a still image of the Bloodline Tribal Court segment from last week. Cole hyped a recap segment for after the break. [c]

-They showed footage of Belair and Asuka before they showed the graphic for their match later tonight. Barrett hyped the match as the main event. Cole called it “Wrestlemania caliber”. Cole then threw to a video package of last week’s Tribal Court with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the Usos. The video highlighted the beat down on Jimmy then transitioned to Jey’s return to the arena later in the night. The video ended with Jey’s challenge to Reigns. After the video, Cole gave an update on Jimmy. Cole said that Jimmy has ruptured rib cartilage and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

-Charlotte was in the back with her bag. Adam Pearce approached. Charlotte said she was leaving. She said she felt good about Belair and her title match at Summerslam. Bayley and Iyo Sky appeared. Bayley said that Charlotte isn’t the only one who feels good about tonight. Bayley pounded on the Money in the Bank briefcase and laughed. Charlotte reappeared and said she’s going to stick around, after all.

-Zelina Vega made her entrance. Cole hyped a match between Vega and Bayley for after the break. [c]

-Vega was in the ring. Bayley made her entrance with Iyo Sky. Bayley played with a piece of Shotzi’s hair as she made her way to the ring. Cole threw to a video recap of Damage Ctrl’s beat down on Shotzi a couple of weeks ago.

(2) ZELINA VEGA vs. BAYLEY (w/ Iyo Sky)

Bayley attacked Vega and knocked her to the outside. Bayley followed Vega out and slammed her onto the announce table. Bayley rolled back into the ring. Bayley pulled Vega to the apron but Vega fought back. Vega went to the top rope and came off with a Meteora. Vega made the cover for a two count. Vega took Bayley down with an armdrag followed by a DDT and another cover for another count of two. Bayley recovered and took Vega down before she stomped on her. Bayley picked up a flip-flop that Vega brought with her, but Vega countered with a Code Breaker. Vega got the flip-flop and hit Bayley with it. Bayley tried to grab the briefcase from Sky. Vega tried to attack Bayley from behind but got distracted. Bayley hit the Rose Plant and got the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 2:00

-Shotzi appeared on the screen. She said Bayley thinks she has control over her. Shotzi asked if she looked scared and if she was someone Bayley could control. Shotzi had hair clippers. She said she was in control and wanted to show Bayley how chaotic she really was. Shotzi cut her hair as she said she’s in control and not scared. Shotzi said she might be a little weird and Bayley is scared. The camera cut to Bayley and Sky watching in fear.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Match was nothing. Another distraction finish that isn’t necessary given the stature of the two women in the match. Vega should be losing cleanly to Bayley no problem. It doesn’t hurt Vega’s image as an underdog at all. No reason to give her an out. The package with Shotzi was, well, interesting, to say the least. I have no idea where they’re going with this, but hopefully, it rejuvenates Shotzi and gives her something to do. Her ring work is still mostly bad, but if she can get better in the ring, maybe this character can matter. This could be a good start to something, or just another try with Shotzi that will lead nowhere. Shotzi is quickly becoming the new Lacey Evans, and that’s not a good thing.)

-Barrett and Cole sat ringside. Cole said that Jey has suffered psychological trauma over the past few years and he finally snapped last week.

-Jey made his entrance. Cole said that he and Barrett have known Jey for a long time and they’ve never seen him like this. Barrett said he can’t wait to hear what Jey has to say. [c]

-A.J. Styles was in the back with The O.C. Barrett hyped the Fatal Four Way for later in the show.

-Jey was in the ring as his music faded out. The crowd chanted “Uso”. Jey said that growing up, he and Jimmy were inseparable. He said they were connected at the hip. He said having brothers is great, but being twins makes them special. He said that twins know. Jey said if Jimmy’s sad, happy, mad, or hurt Jey is too. Jey said that he respects the culture and their whole family. Jey said that when it comes to Reigns he’s disrespecting all of you. Jey said he’s going to spank Sikoa like he did last week. Jey said that Paul Heyman has been the puppet master for his family for forty years. Jey said that he’s the Tribal Chief and the real Head of the Table.

[HOUR TWO]

-Paul Heyman appeared on the stage with Sikoa. They walked toward the ring. Heyman introduced himself and Sikoa. He said that Sikoa is here to enforce the peace. Sikoa climbed onto the apron. Heyman siad they’re going to get into the ring and nothing is going to happen except a conversation. Heyman said that Jey knows how it works and it’s worked this way since before he was born. Heyman said it’s been passed on from generation to generation. Heyman said that next week, Reigns and Jey will go face to face and discuss the rules of engagement. Heyman said that tonight, they’re going to have a talk about things. Heyman said he knows that Jey is upset. He said that Jey is sounding more like a Tribal Chief every single day. Sikoa and Jey stared each other down. Heyman said that Sikoa is right and Jey has no self awareness. Heyman said that Jey doesn’t understand doesn’t have the conscience needed to be the right hand man. Heyman said that what happened to Jimmy was all Jey’s fault. He said that Jey wanted to become the head of the family. Heyman turned and yelled to Jimmy. He asked if Jimmy knew why he was in the hospital. Heyman said it’s all because of Jey. Jey shook his head and looked off. Heyman said that he says it straight to Jey’s face. He said he didn’t know how Jey could forgive himself or if Jimmy could ever forgive him. Heyman said that Jey’s mother and father will never forgive him. He said he loves Jey and Jimmy. Heyman said that he and Reigns will never forgive Jey.

-Sikoa stuck his hand out and asked for the mic. Heyman handed it to him. Sikoa looked at the mic. He said that what happened to Jimmy is all on Jey. Sikoa stepped up to Jey and told him he would never forgive him either. Jey swung on Sikoa and they traded shots. Jey landed a superkick to Sikoa that sent him to the outside of the ring. Jey turned and looked at Heyman. Jey laughed as Heyman backed off. Jey started toward Heyman but Sikoa took him down from behind. Sikoa stomped on Jey. Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike but Jey took Sikoa down. Heyman got back in the ring and Jey caught him with a superkick. Jey dove to the outside onto Sikoa. Jey kicked the mic out of the ring and stared Heyman down. Heyman had dropped a chair in the ring. Jey walked toward the chair and looked at Heyman. Heyman pleaded with Jey. Jey lifted the chair and Sikoa hit the ring. Jey hit Sikoa in the gut with the chair, then across the back. Sikoa and Heyman retreated as Jey stood tall in the ring. Cole asked what Reigns is thinking right now as Jey took out Sikoa and Heyman.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Another really solid segment. I thought Jey started a little shaky but got better as his solo segment went on. I wish we got a little more explanation as to why he wants to be the Tribal Chief now, but I assume it’s so he can protect the family from Reigns. That’s what is implied anyway. I’m excited for the face to face next week and it’s a good hook to get people to move over to FS1. Heyman was gold here and his pleading never gets old. He’ll say anything he has to to avoid taking a beating. I hope Reigns brings that up at some point. Sikoa, yet again, was really good here and the moment he spoke felt like a big deal. I know a lot of people are questioning whether or not he’ll be ready when the time comes, but I think they’ve been working with him behind the scenes on his mic skills. Even if he never becomes the greatest talker, his delivery is really good, and that’s something to build on.)

-They showed another series of graphics for the Women’s title match. Cole hyped the match as the main event. He said it would be an interesting match as Charlotte and Iyo Sky are still lurking.

-Austin Theory made his entrance. Cole hyped the beginning of the United States Championship Invitational with the Fatal Four Way match after the break. [c]

-Waller made his entrance as Butch and Santos Escobar were already in the ring. Theory joined commentary.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. Cole explained that the winner of tonight’s match will face the winner of a second fatal four way. He said the two winners will wrestle each other in two weeks on Smackdown to determine a number one contender for the U.S. title.

(3) BUTCH vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. GRAYSON WALLER vs. A.J. STYLES – United States Championship Invitational Fatal Four Way Match

Butch took out Waller on the outside. Escobar rolled up Styles for a quick two. Escobar got another roll up for another two count. Styles knocked Escobar to the floor and Butch took him down with a clothesline. Styles and Butch traded shots in the ring. Butch took Styles down and covered him for a two count. Waller entered the ring and rolled up both guys for a two count. Butch caught Waller and Styles took him down with a right hand. Styles and Butch traded shots. Escobar came off the top rope and took them both down. Waller took down Escobar from behind. Escobar landed a big kick to Waller. Escobar took Waller to the corner and chopped him. Waller jumped over Styles and landed on Escobar. Butch took Waller down and stomped on his fingers. Styles took Butch down then landed a Pele Kick on Escobar. All four men were down as they cut to break. [c]

Waller beat on Butch in the ring. Escobar entered and Waller took him down with a kick. Butch pulled at the fingers of Waller. Butch charged and Waller sent him over the top rope and to the floor. Styles took down Waller then hit him with a sliding forearm. Styles splashed Waller in the corner then hit him with a knee. Styles made the cover but Butch broke it up. Escobar came in and chopped away at Butch. Escobar put Butch on the top rope and hit him with a Frankensteiner. Styles caught Butch and rolled him up. Butch kicked out at two. Escobar landed a kick to Styles then climbed to the top rope. Waller cut Escobar off and followed him up. Butch appeared and landed a kick to Waller. Waller fought Butch off. Styles and Butch climbed the ropes and set up a superplex on Waller. Escobar sunset flipped and pulled Styles and Butch down as they took Waller with them. Escobar charged Styles and hit him with a knee in the corner. Escobar then did the same to Butch and Waller. Escobar landed his Phantom Driver on Waller and made the cover. Butch and Styles broke the count. Styles, Butch, and Escobar got to their feet and traded shots. Styles got the best of the exchange. Butch escaped Styles and caught him with a kick. Butch sent Styles to the outside. Escobar came off the top but Butch caught him and made the cover for but Waller broke it up. Butch kicked at Waller then charged but Waller sent him to the outside. Waller slid out and missed a clothesline. Butch went to the apron and took Waller down with a moonsault off the apron. Escobar hit Butch with a dive through the ropes. Escobar set up Butch on his shoulders but Styles broke it up. Styles set up Butch but the screen showed Karrion Kross beating on The O.C. Styles ran up the ramp and Waller took him down. Waller hit Butch with the Rolling Stunner. Escobar came off the top with a splash on Waller. Escobar made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 12:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t love the decision to have Waller take the fall here. Don’t get me wrong, I like the idea that he’s overzealous and inexperienced, so two weeks in a row, he got caught. That’s not a bad story. But with how Butch has been portrayed, they would have been better off just beating him here. Anyway, Escobar is an interesting choice, but if they need a face to work with Theory, he makes sense. He’s not a real threat to Theory’s reign, but they can have a solid match and add to the Summerslam card. Styles and Kross continuing is an odd choice. I thought last week was more than an emphatic end to whatever they’ve had going on. I’m not crazy with taking Styles out of the match that way, but if they needed a different face to go over, it makes sense. I assume Kross is in the other four way match and Styles will return the favor next week, somehow. Solid action in this one and this was a good group of guys to put together.)

-Adam Pearce was in the back talking to Asuka and the ref for their match. Cole said that the match is coming up next and Asuka has a target on her back. [c]

-They showed shots of N.C. State University.

-Styles checked on The O.C. Styles said that Kross was right and it’s not over. He said he’ll get Kross.

-The Street Profits were in the parking lot. Montez Ford said that “he” said he was going to be here. They walked up to a black SUV. Bobby Lashley exited. They shook hands and Lashley invited them inside. The Profits got in and the SUV drove off.

-Rey Mysterio was in front of a screen. He said he’s been on Smackdown for a year and he said he got a new family in the L.W.O. He said after next week’s four way match, he’ll be one step closer to the U.S. title.

-They showed Cameron Grimes. He said he’s confident and happy to be in the four way. He said he’s going to the moon.

-Sheamus was next. He said he’s almost had Theory beat, but now he has to go through three other guys to get his shot. Sheamus said he’s going to win and Theory is his.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a huge pop. Knight paused at the top of the stage. The crowd cheered for him. Knight lifted the mic and said he wants to talk to the crowd. He said that all of a sudden, he’s everywhere. He said everyone wants to use his name to get views and clicks. Knight said he’s the best decision the company ever made. He said no one in the back can touch him. Knight said that Theory’s title is in a lot of trouble, because he’s coming for it. Knight said you can call him the mega star or the G.O.A.T. but soon, you’ll call him champion. Knight said it’s his game.

-They showed a graphic for next week’s Fatal Four Way match. Cole hyped it for next week on FS1.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Ok, now I have no idea why Escobar won. I guess it’s so Knight has someone to beat on his way to Theory. Is Knight a full fledged face now? Or is it just ambiguous enough to not matter much? Anyway, Knight is clearly the favorite after getting actual face time with the crowd while everyone else had pre taped promos. That was a really good call, for the record. With the exception of Cameron Grimes, who is basically the new Madcap Moss, the Smackdown mid-card looks stacked with two four ways like this. Some really good talent in here and I’d actually like to see Theory work with pretty much all of them. Good build for the match next week and a good job to make it feel important. I wish they had done something similar for the match tonight.)

-Bianca Belair made her entrance. Cole hyped her match against Asuka for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the face to face between Reigns and Jey next week on Smackdown. Cole hyped the segment and said that Reigns will make his return on FS1.

-Asuka made her entrance.

-Formal ring introductions took place. Bayley and Iyo Sky were in the crowd. Bayley showed off a ticket.

(4) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ASUKA (c) – WWE Women’s Championship Match

Asuka took down Belair and went for a kick but Belair moved. Belair took down Asuka with a shoulder tackle. Belair threw Asuka down then hit her with a shoulder block in the corner. Belair mounted Asuka and rained down punches in the corner. Asuka grabbed Belair by the hair. Asuka went for a hip attack in the corner but Belair caught her and tossed Asuka into the corner. Belair went for a K.O.D. but Asuka got free. Asuka gave Belair an arm drag and Belair answered with a shoulder block. They then showed Charlotte in the crowd with a ticket. Both women were down in the ring. [c]

Belair took down Asuka with a dropkick. Belair delivered a suplex and kipped up. Belair bounced off the ropes and hit a moonsault. Belair made the cover for a two count. Belair hit a shoulder block on Asuka in the corner, then lifted her to the top rope. Belair went for a superplex but Asuka blocked and shoved Belair off. Belair landed on her feet and Asuka came off with a crossbody. Asuka went for an armbar but Belair fought it off. Belair countered and lifted Asuka up but Asuka got free. Belair recovered and delivered a spinebuster. Belair went for another moonsault but Asuka countered into an attempt at the Asuka Lock. Belair rolled into a cover for a two count. Asuka sent Belair to the outside. Belair pulled Asuka out and gave her a K.O.D. onto the announce table. Bayley and Sky made their way to ringside. Charlotte took out Bayley. Belair and Asuka argued. Charlotte went for a spear on Sky but Sky moved and Charlotte hit Belair. The ref called for a DQ.

WINNER: No Contest in 9:00

-Sky took out Charlotte with the briefcase. Sky gave the briefcase to Bayley and rolled Asuka into the ring. Sky climbed to the top rope. Asuka got up and spit mist into the eyes of Bayley. Bayley dropped and the cash in failed. Asuka celebrated on the stage as Sky checked on Bayley. Belair and Charlotte regrouped at ringside and looked on.

(McDonald’s Analysis: We all saw that one coming. The match between Asuka and Belair was better than the one we got between Asuka and Charlotte a couple of weeks ago, but that’s a low bar to cross. Other than that, this was a bunch of nothing with the focus being on the aftermath. We knew Charlotte, Bayley, and Sky were going to get involved as soon as they started waving their fake paper tickets in the crowd. I wonder where they got those from. 1999, I imagine. Anyway, another failed cash in attempt for Sky. This was a little convoluted though. I think they’ll end up trying to spin these as if they’re Bayley’s fault, but if anything, Bayley has saved Sky from failing both times. If the cash in had been successful, Asuka would have moved and Sky would have crashed and burned and been prone for Asuka. It won’t matter, most likely, but I think it’s worth keeping track of at this point. I like the wrinkle of the briefcase and showing that Sky isn’t hesitant to use it. That’s a good part of this gimmick, I just hope the payoff is worthwhile. I assume that we will get the announcement of a triple threat for Summerslam next week on Smackdown, and then we’ll have to wonder how Sky fits in from there. This could have been better, but it wasn’t awful. Solid show, but nothing to write home about.)