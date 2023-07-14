FREE PODCAST 7/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Cody Rhodes talks with Wade about All In, his blunt comment to the Young Bucks, working for McMahon, more + Impact Post-show Flashback (185 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-6-2018), Cody Rhodes discusses facing Kenny Omega this Saturday night live on New Japan’s event in San Francisco at the Cow Palace airing live on AXS TV, will there be an All In 2, will he return to WWE, how has he adjusted to being a promoter, his thoughts on Vince McMahon and Triple H, the blunt thing he told the Young Bucks about their ring style, building a fan base outside of WWE, and much more.

Then in a bonus segment from five years ago (7-12-2018), PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Greg Parks talk about Thursday’s Impact Wrestling with callers! They begin the show talking about the build to Slammiversary, including the low use of Moose and Austin Aries on the show. DeAngelo Williams return to Impact this week and there was a fantastic main event between OVE, Rich Swann, Pentagon, and Fenix. Mike and Greg break it all down this week while Andrew Soucek is off getting some well-earned R&R.

