WWE Smackdown Results (7/14): Keller’s report on Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus & Holland, Styles vs. Escobar vs. Butch vs. Waller for U.S. Title shot

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 14, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. AT PNC ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Jey Uso walking backstage as Michael Cole said e snapped last week and he will stop at nothing now to tear The Bloodline apart. Then cut to the crowd where Cole touted the jam-packed arena.

-Bianca Belair made her ring entrance. Cole said Belair challenging Asuka for the Women’s Title was the main event of Smackdown. An “EST! EST!” chant rang out. She said people are always saying “patience is a virtue” and “good things come to those who wait,” but it’s been difficult to wait for something she wants so badly. “I feel like I’ve been waiting forever for an opportunity to get my title back,” she said. She added that she’s had to jump through a lot hoops just to get what should have been hers to begin with. She said tonight is her night and she’ll show Asuka that not only is patience a virtue, but vengeance is sweet. She said she’ll get a KOD and a 1-2-3 and walk out as the new WWE Women’s Champion. She was interrupted by Charlotte Flair’s music.

Charlotte walked to the ring. Charlotte smiled and told Belair that she got her all fired up. Charlotte predicted Belair will win tonight. She said she’s manifesting a win in Flair Country. She challenged her to a match after she wins. Belair suggested they do it at Summerslam. Charlotte said if she wins, it’s on. Belair said she is ready for Asuka. They shook on it. Charlotte let out a “wooo!” As Belair’s music played, she twirled her pony tail in the ring. They showed Asuka watching on a monitor backstage.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a solid segment. Neither was a clear heel or face, with this being Flair country. They just came across as two stars wanting the title.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett who talked about that segment first, then pivoted to talking about Jey. The screen graphis said, “Jey Uso on the Warpath.” Cole hyped the four-way for the U.S. Title later. [c]

(1) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. SHEAMUS & RIDGE HOLLAND

A replay aired of Pretty Deadly getting involved in Sheamus’s U.S. Title match against Austin Theory last week. Cole noted that Theory used a yank of Sheamus’s tights to win. Cole asked what Barrett what makes Pretty Deadly so dangerous other than their ability to cheat. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Back from the break, Pretty Deadly had Sheamus isolated and were beating on him. Sheamus hot-tagged in Holland. Sheamus leaped off the top rope onto Wilson at ringside at 10:00. Holland then landed a side slam on Prince, but Wilson broke up the cover. Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick, sending Wilson to the floor. Prince unfastened the top turnbuckle pad and then sent Holland throat-first into the exposed steel turnbuckle. Prince then landed a legdrop off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid tag match. I do get a kick out of Barrett being PD’s number one fan and pushing back against Cole’s criticism.)

-A sponsored replay aired of highlights of the Edge vs. Grayson Waller.

-Cathy Kelley asked if Waller is surprised by receiving a title shot this soon. Waller said he’s not surprised. He said he didn’t swink, he swam, and no everyone is talking about him. Waller said The Rock is obsessed with him and he knows where to find him. He said tonight he cement himself tonight on Smackdown with his hand raised in victory. He was about to leave, but then paused and said, “If you can smell what I’m cooking! Ha ha ha!”

-A five minute video recap aired of last week’s Trial of the Tribal Chief.

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. Barrett said “unhinged Jey Uso remains on the warpath as he awaits a response to his challenge to his cousin.”

-Backstage Adam Pearce approached Charlotte. He asked where she is going. She said she knows he doesn’t like interference in title matches, and she might not be able to resist, so she’s leaving. Pearce seemed surprised and maybe skeptical. Bayley and Iyo Sky walked in. Bayley said Charlotte’s not the only one who feels good about tonight. Sky patted the briefcase. Charlotte heard that and said, “On second thought, I think I’ll be staying.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Pearce doesn’t have a lot of range to what he’s asked to do, but he’s so good at being that distressed middle manager.)

-Zelina Vega made her ring entrance. [c]

(2) BAYLEY (w/Iyo Sky) vs. ZELINA VEGA

A clip aired of Bayley and Sky snipping Shotzi’s hair. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. A graphic noted that Smackdown will be on FS1 next Friday. Bayley was going to hit Vega with her sandal. Sky stole it and bashed Bayley with it. Cole said, “Ask any Latin child what that means and they will give you the explanation.” The ref scolded Sky for using the sandal. Bayley snapped her neck on the top rope and then landed the Rose Plant for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 2:00.

-A vignette aired with Shotzi who said she’s a little weird but also in control. She then shaved off her long green hair. “I’m going to show you just how chaotic I really am,” she said as she began maniacally shaving her head. They cut to Bayley and Sky who looked like they were trying to look disturbed by what they just watched.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was quite the scene seeing Shotzi shave her head like that. Will this be a spark for her character?)

-Jey Uso made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole plugged Survivor Series tickets going on sale.

-Backstage A.J. Styles was hanging out with Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, and Michin.

-Jey’s music faded as he kneeled in the ring. He talked about how he and Jimmy grew up together and were always by each other. Fans did the (obnoxious) “What?” chants between his sentences. He said there’s something special about being a twin. He said their emotions lines up. “If he’s hurt, I’m hurt too!” he yelled. He said he respects their culture and grandparents and mothers and fathers and nephews and neices. He said when it comes to Reigns, “I’m disrespecting all of you.” He vowed to spank Solo like he did last week. He said Paul Heyman has been puppeteering his family for 40-plus years. He said all that stops now because he’s the real Head of the Table. Cole said Jey is fired up.

[HOUR TWO]

Paul Heyman interrupted from the entrance. He walked out with Solo and introduced himself and Solo. Heyman said Solo wasn’t there to enforce his will or ensure victory for The Bloodline. He said he was there to enforce the peace. He told Jey they are stepping into the ring and it’s not going to lead to a fight. He said Afa and Sika and their father and his father and his father before him established that. He said next week Jey and Reigns will “discuss the rules of engagement.” He said this week, they’re going to have a chat about things. He said with all his indignation, he’s sounding more and more like a Tribal Chief every day. Heyman told Solo that Solo was right when he says Jey doesn’t have self-awareness or the conscience needed to be the right-hand man. He told Jey that what happened to Jimmy was all his fault.

Heyman looked into the camera and said the beating Jimmy took was all because of his twin Jey. He told Jey he’s not sure how he can ever forgive himself or how Jimmy can ever forgive him. “Your father will never forgive you,” Heyman said. “Your mother will never forgive you.” He said he loves him, but he will never forgive him. He said Reigns will never forgive him. Solo walked up to Jey and said what happened to Jimmy is on him. He said he will never forgive him, either.

Jey and Solo exchanged some words. Jey punched Solo. Solo punched back. Jey knocked Solo to the floor. Jey then had Heyman alone in the ring. Jey looked at Heyman and laughed. Heyman backed into the corner. Solo attacked Jey from behind. He went for his Spike, but Jey ducked and took Solo down. Jey then turned and caught Heyman with a superkick to the chin. (Heyman doesn’t take many bumps, but that was actually one of his better ones.) Jey leaped through the ropes onto Solo at ringside, then returned to the ring and played to the crowd. Fans loudly chanted, “Uso! Uso!” Heyman sat up and saw a chair he brought into the ring. Jey then noticed Heyman and eyed him and the chair. Jey picked up the chair, but Solo intervened. Jey hit Solo across the back as Heyman rolled to the floor. Cole said the family civil war has just been taken up a notch.

-They showed Pearce, Belair, and a referee chatting about the match later.

-Austin Theory made his ring entrance. [c]

(3) A.J. STYLES vs. GRAYSON WALLER vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR vs. BUTCH – U.S. Title contendership match

Cole said there will be another Fatal Four-way next week and the winner of that match and this match will face off to earn a title match against Theory. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. Waller punched Butch, then dropped to the floor and yapped with Theory. Butch leaped off the steps and hit Waller. Styles and Santos, meanwhile, wrestled in the ring. Cole asked Theory whom he’d prefer to face. Theory said it won’t be Waller. Cole said people compare them to each other. Theory said he beat THe Rated-R Superstar and John Cena. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Butch rallied at 11:00 and scored a near fall on Escobar, broken up by Waller. Waller put Butch on his shoudlers, but Butch slipped free. Waller threw Butch to teh floor and then went after him at rinsgide. Butch landed a moonsault press off the ring apron. Escobar then dove through the ropes and tackled Butch. He threw Butch back into the ring and then lifted him onto his shoulders. Styles landed a Phenomenal Forearm on Butch and Escobar, knocking them down. Styles set up a Styles Clash. The big screen showed Karrion Kross attacking Anderson and Gallows backstage. Styles dropped Butch and headed up the ramp. Waller attacked him. He then gave Butch his Rolling Stunner in the ring. Escobar leaped off the topr ope and splashed Waller for the three count.

WINNER: Escobar in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure why Waller was lying on his back in perfect position to get splashed before that pin. That was a little too cute. The action was solid otherwise. Waller losing instead of Butch is a surprise.)

-They showed Pearce backstage chattign with Asuka. [c]

-They showed Styles backstage telling Anderson, Gallows, and Michin it’s not over.

-They went to the parking lot where The Street Profits awaited the arrival of someone in a black SUV. Out of the back came Bobby Lashley. Lashley invited them into his vehicle and then they drove off.

(Keller’s Analysis: Intriguing.)

-A soundbite aired with Rey Mysterio in a space with awful acoustics. He said he’ll be in the Fatal Four-way next week and end up one step closer to the U.S. Title. Then Cameron Grimes spoke about how excited he was to get the news he’s in next week’s Four-way. He shouted he’s going to the moon. Sheamus then said twice he’s had Theory beat and twice his friends have cost him the win over Theory. He was excited to get a chance to fight for another crack at him.

-L.A. Knight made his ring entrance. Fans popped. He said he’s the best decision WWE has ever made. He said the worst decision ever made was putting him in next week’s four-way. He said you can call him the mega-star or the GOAT, but one day you’ll call him The Champ. He led the crowd in saying his name.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was smart to put him in front of the crowd.)

-Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) ASUKA vs. BIANCA BELAIR – WWE Women’s Title match

Asuka’s ring entrance aired. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Bayley and Sky made their way through the crowd and to the front row. They held up paper tickets (do those exist anymore?). They cut to a break at 3:00 with both Asuka and Belair down. [c]

They showed Charlotte also sitting in the front row as Asuka and Belair battled back and forth. At 9:00 Belair gave Asuka a KOD at ringside. Bayley and Sky jumped the barricade. Charlotte did too. She charged and kicked Bayley. Belair assessed the situation. Charlotte said she was helping her. Sky rammed Charlotte into the ringpost. Charlotte turned to spear Sky, but Sky moved and Charlotte speared Belair. Sky then bashed Charlotte with the briefcase. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 9:00.

-Sky and Bayley discussed Sky cashing in. Sky threw Asuka into the ring. Bayley told the ref she was cashing in. The ref didn’t move quickly. Asuka stood up and sprayed Bayley in the face. Bayley and Sky fled as Cole said the briefcase wasn’t officially cashed in.

