Ian Riccaboni signs new mulit-year deal with ROH and AEW

Ian Riccaboni has signed a new multi-year contract to remain with Ring of Honor and AEW.

Fightful first reported the news that Riccaboni signed a new deal with Tony Khan to continue to serve as an announcer on ROH and AEW programming. PWTorch has independently confirmed Fightful’s report.

The report stated that Riccaboni had previously been considered to be the lead play-by-play announcer on AEW Collision, but that he preferred to remain in his role as ROH announcer because it allowed him to spend more time with his family, as he has been able to record commentary for ROH TV remotely at home. It was noted that Riccaboni recommended Kevin Kelly to be the Collision play-by-play announcer.

Riccaboni is currenly filling in on Collision for Kelly, who is in Japan doing English commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 Tournament. Riccaboni has also been a regular play-by-play announcer for NJPW Strong PPVs in 2023. His ROH contract was acquired by Tony Khan when he purchased ROH in 2022. It is expected he will fill in on AEW programming as needed going forward in addition to his ROH announcing duties when Excalibur and Kelly need time off.

Riccaboni confirmed Fightful’s report on his new contract with AEW and ROH writing on Twitter, “Hey! I heard from a lot of folks today regarding this. I just want to say the AEW’s team is first class. Hosting wrestling on cable has been a dream of mine. I am thrilled about the creative approach that gives me both that and Saturdays with my family.”