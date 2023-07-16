FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Caldwell: (7-9-2013) Pros and Cons of Bray Wyatt’s debut, how unlikable are the McMahons, does Henry deserve title run (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-9-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell filling in for Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discuss with live callers last night’s WWE Raw in-depth, the pros & cons of how the Wyatts debuted, whether Mark Henry “deserves” a WWE Title run, the McMahons being perhaps the least likable TV stars on any TV program right now, Ultimate Warrior, Rhett Titus at Raw, Ryback with Vickie?, and more topics. In the VIP Aftershow, Keller & Caldwell tackle VIP reader questions on The Shield’s future now that they’ve been cooled off, Daniel Bryan’s up and down character, ideas for Matt Morgan if he were to join WWE, and more topics.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO