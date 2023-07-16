Paul Bearer bobblehead announced for pre-order by FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul Bearer’s first bobblehead is the latest release available for pre-order from FOCO.

The bobblehead features in an Bearer holding a gold urn. He’s wearing signature suit and red tie. He stands on top a graveyard themed base with his name displayed in front and the phrase “Rest In Pieces” on the headstone.

The Paul Bearer bobblehead is limited to 223 total units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall.

You can pre-order the Paul Bearer bobblehead here