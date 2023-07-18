EXCLUSIVE: AEW Collision 7-day delayed viewership compared to AEW Dynamite 7-day delayed viewership – does Collision close viewership gap

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

There has been curiosity whether AEW Collision’s delayed viewership would be higher than AEW’s Dynamite’s delayed viewership, with the theory being that because Saturday night isn’t a great night for younger viewers on cable, many would watch within the next few days on delay on their DVR.

PWTorch has obtained some 7-day viewership data from a TV industry source to provide some context.

AEW COLLISION

6/17 Collision: Initial viewership of 816,000 grew to 952,000 after seven days – increase of 136,00 viewers

6/24 Collision: Initial viewership of 595,000 grew to 719,000 after seven days – increase of 124,000 viewers

7/1 Collision: Initial viewership of 452,000 grew to 617,000 after seven days – increase of 165,000 viewers

AVERAGE GROWTH: 142,000

AEW DYNAMITE

6/14 Dynamite: Initial viewership of 832,000 grew to 962,000 after seven days – increase of 130,000 viewers

6/21 Dynamite: Initial viewership of 902,000 grew to 1,012,000 after seven days – increase of 110,000 viewers

6/28 Dynamite: Initial viewership of 809,000 grew to 971,000 after seven days – increase of 162,000 viewers

AVERAGE GROWTH: 134,000

ANALYSIS

With a small sample size, including a holiday weekend episode of Collision that had the highest growth after seven days, Collision is only closing the gap in viewership with Dynamite by an average 8,000 viewers. Collision is growing by a larger percentage compared to initial viewership, but ultimately the gap between the two shows isn’t closing in any substantial way based on the three weeks of data available. This undercuts the theory that while Collision’s initial viewership number (live and same-night) would be well below Dynamite because of the Saturday timeslot, younger

