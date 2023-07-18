WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/17): Viewership and key demo this week compared to last year, year over year comparisons, first-to-third hour drop

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network (7/17) drew an average viewership of 1.855 million viewers, slightly above the 1.851 million viewers the prior week.

Hour One: 1.881

Hour Two: 1.939

Hour Three: 1.745

The ten week rolling average is 1.768 million. The average viewership this year through 29 weeks is 1.820 million viewers.

One year ago through 29 weeks, Raw’s average viewership was 1.735 million viewers. Viewership on average is up 85,000 this year.

The first-t0-third hour dropoff was 136,000 viewers, below last week’s 144,000. The show headlined with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest.

Did you know that PWTorch VIP membership gives you access to an ad-free version of this website (mobile and desktop versions), an unmatched 35 year library of insider wrestling content in newsletter article and podcast formats, dozens of new VIP-exclusive podcasts throughout the month (that are easily compatible with Apple Podcasts App, Apple Car Play, and many other popular podcast apps), and more benefits. Check out details and sign up HERE.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.57 rating, up slightly from 0.56 last week and 0.49 the prior week. The rolling ten week average is 0.55. The average through 29 weeks this year is 0.55.

One year ago through 29 weeks, Raw’s average key demo rating was 0.46. The demo rating is up 20 percent so far this year compared to the same period last year.

Raw ranked no. 1 on all of cable and all of broadcast TV in the key 18-49 demo. ABC’s “Claim to Fame” came in second with a 0.41 demo rating. The next-best cable demo rating was for TLC’s “90 Day Diance: Other Way” with a 0.20 rating.

RELATED: WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/14): Viewership down, demo ratings mixed, year-ago perspective

OR CHECK THIS OUT FROM PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Lesnar attacks Cody, Owens & Zayn vs. Priest & Dominik, Gunther vs. Riddle

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS